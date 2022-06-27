Man found near scene charged with burglary

(CNS): A 47-year-old man from George Town has been charged with burglary and was expected in court Monday after spending the weekend in jail. The man was arrested at around 9:30 on Friday evening after police responded to a break-in at a business establishment on Shedden Road in George Town. Shortly after their arrival, officers found and searched a man fitting the description of the suspected burglar. He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of burglary, possession of a drug utensil and consumption of cocaine and later charged.