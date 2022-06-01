Lost trees will be replaced in George Town revamp

Trees being removed from Cardinall Avenue

(CNS): At least 30 trees will be planted as part of the Central Business District Enhancement Project in George Town, according to officials from the planning ministry. When CNS readers recently spotted some trees being removed from Cardinal Avenue, we contacted the ministry to find out what was happening. They confirmed that the two black olive trees and a small wild palm, which were removed because of their unrestrained root base, will be moved to the Eddie Sanchez Community Park in Prospect.

“A tree planting programme is an important component of the Cardinall Avenue upgrades and Central Business District Enhancement Project,” a spokesperson for the Ministry of Planning, Agriculture, Housing and Infrastructure told CNS. “The ministry team and its subcontractors will be planting some 30+ local trees in the area, using proper root balls and depth. Given the nature of the works taking place, including key upgrades of underground infrastructure… the unrestrained root base of the three trees that were removed created a challenge.”

The Cardinall Avenue project, which started in January this year, is due to be completed this month. When it is finished, the area of the road between Seafarers Way and Albert Panton Street will be pedestrianized. As part of the upgrade, there will be new water mains and relined sanitary and storm sewers underground, while aboveground, as well as the coloured paving, there will be new lighting and street furniture.