Local IT expert earmarked to take over CSD

Darvy Whittaker

(CNS): Caymanian Darvy Whittaker has been appointed as director-designate of the government’s Computer Services Department and will take the helm in 12 months when the current expatriate director, Simon Spiers, steps aside. Whittaker, who has worked in the department for more than three decades, secured the job after an open recruitment process. His appointment follows the release of a report by the Office of the Auditor General which found that government still has much work to do to improve its online services, an area linked to the CSD.

As the provider of strategic solutions serving core government, as well as select statutory authorities and government companies, the department is tasked with facilitating the digital and technological objectives of all public sector entities. CSD also maintains the government’s data centres and network and serves internal users with technology. Officials said it acts as an internal business partner for government entities to create their own digital and technology systems.

CSD is now under the Ministry of Social Development, and Acting Chief Officer Tamara Ebanks congratulated Whittaker.

“With more than three decades of commitment within the department, Mr Darvy Whittaker exhibits an exemplary combination of leadership, aptitude and dedication required for success in this crucial position,” she said. “The Computer Services Department provides the crucial framework and underpinning for government to serve the people of the Cayman Islands, building and maintaining the systems that enable government to conduct business as well as generate core government revenue.”

Whittaker, who began his new job at the beginning of this month, said he appreciated the ministry’s confidence in him. “The position of Computer Services Director of course entails significant responsibilities and challenges, and I look forward to leading a highly dynamic and dedicated team of professionals to continue bringing meaningful and measurable improvements to fruition,” he said.

He also thanked the leaders throughout his career who provided support and guidance, including former CO Alan Jones and the current CSD director, Simon Spiers, who has held the post for six years. He will help Whittaker transition to his new role over the next 12 months.

Whittaker has many years of experience in the delivery of information technology services and was the deputy director for service delivery, with responsibility for all aspects of information systems user experience across the Cayman Islands Government. He has an MSc in Information System Management from the University of Liverpool.