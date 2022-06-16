Local bars get raw deal in Sunday music law

Alden McLaughlin MP

(CNS): Former premier Alden McLaughlin (RED) has urged government to amend the Music and Dance Law to level the playing field for local bars because, unlike restaurants and bars in hotels, they are not permitted to play any music on Sundays. Speaking in Parliament last week, McLaughlin said many stand-alone bars that are Caymanian-owned are losing money because of this.

Tabling his first private member’s motion since the elections in May 2021, he asked the government to change the legislation to include these licensed bars and allow them to play low-level music, provided it cannot be heard outside, putting them in the same position as restaurants and hotels.

He said he did not know what the rationale was at the time the law was drafted not to allow regular bars to play music, but it has led to a situation where the bars and restaurants along the Seven Mile strip can play music and have dancing on Sundays, “while local bars, which are Caymanian owned, without exception are not allowed to have even background music”.

They were losing out and it was leading to complaints, McLaughlin said, noting that what is known to be his own local bar, Country and Western, cannot play any music, but anyone can leave, get in their car, drive to a bar in Seven Mile and hear music.

He said he did not believe the law impacted churchgoers, as he doubted that anyone turning up at a liquor-licensed establishment on a Sunday evening had any intention to go to church, even if maybe they should.

As government accepted the motion, Commerce Minister André Ebanks noted that 58 bars were unfairly impacted and said he, too, could not understand the logical reason for leaving these bars out. But he said the law had been changed piecemeal over the years, so he wanted to take a holistic approach to amend the law, including addressing how government measures decibels.

But McLaughlin argued against waiting for a complete review of the law, especially the question of measuring noise levels since it had taken more than 20 years to get the administrative arm of government to come up with a measure relating to decibels outside.

He said the fix for the question of music just required government to add stand-alone bars to the background music provision; otherwise, the local bars would face more inequity. In the last few months, police officers have been enforcing the provision and issuing warnings to bar owners. McLaughlin said he had been reliably informed that the police had been instructed to begin enforcing this provision, adding that he had been in a bar when this had happened.

“This is going to continue to be a very irksome and unfair situation, in particular as these are all Caymanian establishments, if this is not dealt with swiftly,” he said. “I am fearful when I hear the minister say that this is going to require a complete overhaul of the legislation, for I know too well that he may demit office before that is completed,” he said.

McLaughlin said he was grateful for the government’s support of the motion but disappointed it was going to take the outlined approach, and he asked the minister to rethink this issue.