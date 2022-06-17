Jackson argues DoE had no authority to direct CPA

Sammy Jackson

(CNS): Local attorney Sammy Jackson, a planning law expert who regularly successfully advocates on behalf of developers before the Central Planning Authority, represented the CPA in court on Wednesday. Jackson argued that the Department of Environment had no authority to tell the board to refuse planning permission for a structure and seawall on Boggy Sand Beach.

During the judicial review, in which two government entities are pitched against each other, Ian Paget-Brown QC, who is leading the CPA’s legal team, said that it could not be right that thirteen members of the CPA “could be told what they can and cannot do by one civil servant”.

But when the judge said he had not seen anything that showed how the CPA had dealt with the environmental issues in this case and asked what the usual process was when a proposed development threatened the environment, Paget-Brown handed over to Jackson.

Jackson told the court that planning law was “an obscure area” and there were no written rules of procedure that guide the CPA, just a long-established process that follows administrative law and the rules of natural justice.

He argued that in this case, the only issue really identified in the DoE’s technical submission was the impact on the marine environment during construction, and given that the CPA had included the requirement for a silt screen, it was obvious that they had considered the advice.

He said it was absurd to suggest, as the lawyer for the NCC and the DoE had said, that the CPA had ignored the DoE’s technical analysis because it ignored the directive to refuse planning permission.

He also argued that the NCC had not properly delegated its authority. “There is no evidence before this court of any express authority to delegate [the NCC’s] authority to the director of the DoE,” he said, and criticised what he believed was a draconian provision in the National Conservation Act that allows a civil servant to stop a development.

The question of whether or not the DoE director can, on behalf of the National Conservation Council, direct the CPA to refuse planning permission to a proposed project when it poses a threat to the environment is central to this case. While it also deals directly with the specific controversial application to rebuild a seawall and cabana on an existing site where the current structure is already falling into the sea, the ability of the DoE to prevent detrimental development is also at issue.

DoE Director Gina Ebanks-Petrie had submitted a review of the application by Cayman Property Investments Ltd to the CPA ahead of a hearing last September. On the basis of delegated authority from the NCC, she directed the board to refuse permission based on a number of environmental threats, such as beach erosion and direct damage to a marine protected area.

But the CPA ignored the direction and approved the application. The board contends that there was no signed document or proper authorisation supporting the director’s claim that the NCC had delegated its authority to her.

Jackson and Paget-Brown both argued before the court this week that Ebanks-Petrie had no legal power to direct the CPA. They maintain that there is no blanket delegation to the technocrats at the DoE, and the NCC must delegate its authority for individual applications. The DoE, however, argues that the NCC does have the power and has directed the DoE to make the assessments and then the directions, which are ratified at the council’s quarterly meetings.

Chris Buttler QC, who is leading the DoE and NCC’s legal team, told the court that the delegation of the NCC’s power under the law was not meant to be for each individual decision on an application because that would be impractical. He argued that the NCC could not meet every time any public body might be making a decision that had a potentially adverse effect on the environment.

The case could have a significant impact on the current government’s policy because a key part of the conservation law was to ensure that the environment was considered by the CPA when making its decision. In the past, this has played no part in the decision-making, which has led to the country’s degraded natural environment.

The case was presided over by Justice Alistair Walters, who is expected to deliver his decision shortly.