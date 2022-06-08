Inflation running at record high of 11.2%

(CNS): The Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased by 11.2% in the first quarter of this year when compared to the same period in 2021. All twelve CPI divisions recorded increases in average prices, with housing and utilities increasing by more than 20% and fuel by over 29% over the last 12 months. While residents of the Cayman Islands have been living through the impact of unprecedented inflation hikes for some time, the figures from the Economics and Statistics Office are finally reflecting that reality.

Everything on the CPI has gone up, with electricity bills, up by 35% since the first quarter of 2021, topping the list. Water bills increased by over 25% and rents rose by 19.7%, according to the ESO, though there are widespread anecdotal reports that rents have doubled in some cases over the last few months.

The cost of groceries went up, continuing a persistent increase each quarter over the last year or more. The official statistics reveal an increase of just under 5% in the price of meat and just over 5% for vegetables compared to last March, with fruits rising more than 13% and seafood over 10%. As hurricane season opens, the report reveals that people can expect to pay at least one dollar more for a tin of corned beef this year.

Speaking at the Royal Fidelity Economic Outlook Conference on Wednesday morning, just minutes after the ESO released the CPI numbers, Premier Wayne Panton said that, along with the issue of climate change, the main thing keeping him awake at night was the cost of living.