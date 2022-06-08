Inflation running at record high of 11.2%
(CNS): The Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased by 11.2% in the first quarter of this year when compared to the same period in 2021. All twelve CPI divisions recorded increases in average prices, with housing and utilities increasing by more than 20% and fuel by over 29% over the last 12 months. While residents of the Cayman Islands have been living through the impact of unprecedented inflation hikes for some time, the figures from the Economics and Statistics Office are finally reflecting that reality.
Everything on the CPI has gone up, with electricity bills, up by 35% since the first quarter of 2021, topping the list. Water bills increased by over 25% and rents rose by 19.7%, according to the ESO, though there are widespread anecdotal reports that rents have doubled in some cases over the last few months.
The cost of groceries went up, continuing a persistent increase each quarter over the last year or more. The official statistics reveal an increase of just under 5% in the price of meat and just over 5% for vegetables compared to last March, with fruits rising more than 13% and seafood over 10%. As hurricane season opens, the report reveals that people can expect to pay at least one dollar more for a tin of corned beef this year.
Speaking at the Royal Fidelity Economic Outlook Conference on Wednesday morning, just minutes after the ESO released the CPI numbers, Premier Wayne Panton said that, along with the issue of climate change, the main thing keeping him awake at night was the cost of living.
If ESO, the same people who have told us for years that inflation is in the low single digits even when any trips to the supermarket or your monthly rent or utilities bill tells you completely different, say that it’s that high god only knows what it is. Scary stuff.
When are we going to hear from the politicians what strategies they have to address the cost of living . How about they come up with some credible solutions to help the public with the soaring costs associated with living here. Maybe they could consider cutting import duty on essential goods such as food and fuel and ensure that retailers pass the saving on to the customer. Maybe they could extend the pension holiday to ensure businesses and employees have a little more cash at the end of the month. Maybe they could do nothing ( most likely scenario).
Slaves, it’s only going to get worse
And my pay has increased zero percent. Every day we are getting closer and closer to the poverty line.
I have genuinely never been so concerned about my ability to stay in my own island until this last 12 months.
It’s literally insanity how much things are costing, and salaries have not kept up.
Makes me so sad.
Y’all wanted PACT.
I’m the past 2 weeks at Fosters, a bag of four small avocados went from, CI$8.69 to $10.99 they are now $12.69.
Most meats have DOUBLED in price. As someone with no children and does not buy, cereals, cookies, juices, milk, snack foods…..I ask in all sincerity , how are you affording to feed your family?
… and Customs adding an illegal 1% surcharge for insurance on every single import…and duties which have long been relaxed on some imports but never get passed-on to customers….and over-regulation and unnecessary Government processes/fees….and the under-regulated real estate industry whose commissions serve to unilaterally inflate property prices…..
….and none of these have any impact on our cost of living??
Fosters & Kirk Market – Time to sharpen your accounting pencil’s.
Kirk Market is selling teriyaki marinated beef on bamboo skewers
for $32.99 a pound. Some items running 25 to 30% over the other supermarkets.
Groceries here now on average running +100% of what it costs in the U.S. for a similar item .
And the PACT Government just spent all day in Parliament amending nonsense laws which have no benefit to the general public. What a waste of a vote!
I’m genuinely interested to know at what point do people start leaving because it becomes too expensive, what are people’s thoughts?
Now is definitely not the time to give over paid elected officials extra money for paid assistants. They should also reverse their pay raises. Cut back or remove statutory board member pay. What are they really accomplishing anyway? If the general public has to cut back so should government with raises, duties for the near future so the people to voted for them can live.
Reduce import and fuel duties!
Time to lift the import duty on beer, wine and spirits.
So what is the Premier going to do about the cost of living besides not sleeping at night and thinking about it?
He’ll have a think about it while he’s out fishing on his gas guzzling Hatteras.
and wages remain the same
Category 10 called inflation coming…sorry for those paycheck to paycheck…all of a sudden tha 50% debt ratio jump to 80% ….as salaries have not moved…..
It keeps all of us awake at night Wayne.
Remote Work NOW
Time to halve the civil service. The fees and duties required to support its waste and ineptitude have to end. So much could be automated and economically outsourced to the private sector.
And yet we keep the minimum wage at $6 per hour, without even giving it further thought. Note even indexed to CPI.
I dont know how people survive on that amount. If a business needs to survive off of $6 an hour labor, then that business shouldnt survive. Let the business to go others that pay a living wage.
meanwhile cig continues to expand the civil service and spend us into bankruptcy……
welcome to wonderland
Life is much improved by quitting meat, dairy, and alcohol/cigarettes. Even if on a trial basis a few days a week. Socially cooler, better for wallet, environment, general health, and sex life. Food lasts longer, garbage doesn’t smell. No need to overthink easy choices.
and cig response is…..zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz
Great news for unscrupulous and unregulated profiteers, bad news for employees and customers. When is PACT going to supervise fair dealing and social knock-ons of bad employers? Extending the pension holiday for business owners doesn’t fulfil the social contract of doing business in the Cayman Islands.
Time to lift Import Duty on all Fruits and Vegetables and temporarily lift Duty on Fuel.
It is unconsciously that the Government boasts of record revenue while the average Caymanian can not afford the basic necessitys.
So if they lift the duties on imports where do you propose Government make up for the shortfall in funds in the public purse that we expect them to take care of? Roads schools healthcare salaries etc etc? Not arguing just need to follow the thought process?
Unconscionable
Em…It’s not just Caymanians who are feeling the pinch. Other residents have to shop at Hurleys, Kirks, Fosters, buy gas and get stung by the utility companies as well. And lots of us have to send money to help our relatives elsewhere also.
No way Jose! Civil servants and MP’s get an emergency pay raise as we have a huge surplus so take care of those who take care of us!
And par cooked meats. There is a 22% duty on prepped meats but not on some raw. Fine to accept an increase on luxury goods on my opinion. Relieve the costs on everyday staples…food and fuel pact!
It won’t work as everybody knows if government cut duty fees….will these caymanian businesses owner pass saving cost to customers?
Quite right. Government charged duty on oil when it was $30 a barrel. It is now $120 a barrel. Government is thus making a huge windfall profit from the utility and gas companies. That is just not acceptable. Mr Panton please for the sake of the Caymanian people pass this windfall profit onto the consumer. You can do that for both the utility companies and the gas stations. That is not rocket scientist stuff. Residents are getting into serious fimanancial difficulty as you have already recognized. Hotels of course pass these increases onto tourists and that is not good either.
But sadly it won’t get passed onto us…
At least we saved all those people from covid……….
12:19, be thankful you are still around to type your BS daily.
Hoping you could sense the sarcasm in my comment here.
Lock-downs didn’t do a damn thing but destroy the world’s economy.
“Johns Hopkins University study finds lockdowns only reduced COVID deaths by 0.2%”
https://www.abcactionnews.com/news/national/coronavirus/johns-hopkins-university-study-finds-lockdowns-only-reduced-covid-deaths-by-0-2
As per the UN.
“COVID-19 has killed hundreds of thousands over the past few months. But as the health crisis becomes an economic one, funding shortfalls and supply chain issues could see millions more die of hunger.”
https://unglobalcompact.org/take-action/20th-anniversary-campaign/covid-related%20hunger-could-kill-more-people-than-the-virus
Did you? But what if they never got sick?
Cost of living wage increase for the civil service on the way…
no it will happen just before election time. Civil servants can’t be trusted to remember anything unless it JUST happened.