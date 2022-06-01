HSA cardiology clinic moves out of hospital

(CNS): The Health Services Authority (HSA) Cardiology Clinic is moving from the hospital campus to the second floor of the Smith Road Medical Centre. The clinic will close at noon on Thursday at its current location at the Women’s Health Building and reopen at the new site on Tuesday, 7 June, officials said. The move follows the HSA Pharmacy, the General Practice and the Public Health Clinics, which have already moved to Smith Road, freeing up space at the hospital’s main building.

The HSA said that the new cardiology clinic provides a comfortable environment for consultation with patients and diagnostic services with the latest state-of-the-art equipment. “The department will feature additional clinical space to better serve patients,” the HSA added.