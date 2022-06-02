Heavy rain expected from first potential storm

(CNS): The US National Hurricane Center has issued its first advisory for what is likely to be the first tropical storm of the Atlantic Hurricane Season. As the storm brews, it is expected to bring very heavy rain to the Cayman Islands from this evening and throughout the weekend. At around 4pm Thursday, potential Tropical Cyclone One was located about 75 miles NNW of Cozumel, Mexico, with winds of around 35mph, heading north at about 5mph.

If, or when, it forms late Friday, as currently expected, Tropical Storm Alex, as it will be named then, will pick up speed, move across the southeastern Gulf of Mexico Friday night, and move across southern and central portions of the Florida Peninsula on Saturday. Before then, however, Cayman can expect to see thunderstorms and as much as six inches of rain in some places.

Winds are not expected to exceed 35 knots over the next couple of days. Hazard Management said that Cayman is not expected to be directly impacted by the storm but a small craft warning is in effect, with forecast wave heights of 6 to 8 feet and periods of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, along with winds of 20 to 25 knots.

By Saturday, the Cayman Islands National Weather Service forecast shows that conditions are expected to begin to improve in the Cayman area.