Gov’t whips through work in first Parliament of year

Financial Services Minister André Ebanks in Parliament on Wednesday

(CNS): The government whipped through its business Wednesday, as Parliament met for only the third meeting of the 2021-2022 session and the first time members have attended the House this year. Dealing largely with amendment bills to address problems with some laws and additions to others, the most notable change was to the new Parliament (Management) (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

This formalises the employment of constituency assistants for MPs and constituency office allowances, which were previously administered by the Cabinet Office. The law entitles ministers to employ one part-time and two full-time assistants and all other MPs to employ one part-time and one full-time assistant. Although these roles will be political appointments, their employment will be overseen by the Parliamentary Commission.

The government also dealt with the Insurance (Amendment) Bill, 2022, which is intended to strengthen the Cayman Islands’ position in international reinsurance and domestic insurance by giving investors more options. Brought by Financial Services Minister André Ebanks, it will introduce capital redemption contracts. The key feature is that they diversify funding sources and reduce the overall costs of funds for large insurance and reinsurance carriers.

The meeting continues tomorrow at 10am, when members will be dealing with the opposition’s business, including a long list of parliamentary questions and a number of private members’ motions.