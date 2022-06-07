Gaps remain in management of major projects

John Gray High School campus (December 2021)

(CNS): In the first three months of 2022 the Cayman Islands Government spent more than CI$15.7 million on major capital projects and roads, but few of the recommendations about oversight of public developments made by the Office of the Auditor General more than five years ago have been implemented.

The Public Works Department is managing a number of active government capital projects, including the mental health facility, the John Gray High School campus, the main airport, preparations for the general terminal, the court building and the waste-management facility.

At a Public Accounts Committee hearing on 25 May, officials revealed that the PHD is either overseeing or coordinating another 50 smaller public projects. However, the gaps in the process and challenges that have led to time and cost overruns on major projects in the past are not necessarily being addressed.

Financial Secretary Kenneth Jefferson told PAC that the government process to manage and monitor spending on major capital projects needs work in a number of areas, while the acting chief officer in the infrastructure ministry, Tristan Hydes, and Acting PWD Director Troy Whorms explained some of the human resource challenges they have faced, all of which leave the oversight of major public spending vulnerable.

Accountant General Matthew Tibbetts told PAC that the lack of any national plan for infrastructure presented a challenge for the finance ministry with long-term management of investment in public projects because priorities change from administration to administration. This means that government accountants can only budget what has been, and what is expected to be, spent on major infrastructure projects for four-year periods.

When he appeared as a witness before PAC, Jefferson was asked about progress on recommendations made in a 2017 OAG report, which was a follow-up to an even older audit that outlined major problems with government’s management of its infrastructure projects. He admitted that a decade on, there were still issues surrounding the budget reporting on this capital expenditure.

“The amount of capital expenditure information in the annual budget process is limited,” he said. “It does not go much beyond the two-year horizon that we are now faced with… It does not give any indication of the day to day operational costs… That’s not in our budget documents at the moment.”

Jefferson explain that the ministry had begun drawing up a schedule that documents the budgeting and spending on major projects that cost more than $1 million, and that appeared for the first time in the government’s audited quarterly financial reports (See page 33). But he said it was only a starting point and more work was required to help government better manage the investment it makes in capital development.

He said that over time more information would be added as it is designed to give government better information about how much has already been spent on all of the projects. The area that need the most improvement was the estimated future costs of a given project and when work is likely to take place, he noted.

PAC also heard that the ministry is still in the process of developing a long-term investment plan but the political committee to draw up that plan in preparation for the next budget cycle has not yet been established.

“The ideal situation for a long-term capital investment plan would be to have a country plan overall that would guide the capital projects that we take on, as we would know where we are going as a country,” Tibbetts told PAC when asked about the delay in rolling out this plan.

“In the absence of a long-term country plan, we have to take an approach where we are doing it in four-year cycles for the elected government of the time,” he said, adding that these plans may or may not get taken forward by the following administration.

Tibbetts said the committee that would draw up a capital plan would have to be made up of politicians, though the ministry and the PHD were already working on a comprehensive list of projects that are underway and proposed plans that have been made or are in discussion.