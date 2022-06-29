Experts finally coming to fix long-broken radar

Kearney Gomez Doppler Weather Radar

(CNS): International experts are expected to arrive in Grand Cayman next month to repair the Cayman Islands National Weather Service’s Doppler radar in East End, which has been out of service for more than eight months. Varying explanations have been given about the repairs in response to CNS inquiries, but a major cause appears to have been difficulty sourcing parts. In addition, the CINWS has said that the radar went offline in October last year due to damage to the dome and generator during Tropical Storm Grace.

The backup generator was repaired in May and work to fix the radar and seal the dome is expected to begin next month, when the representative from the radar manufacturer arrives, according to CINWS Director General John Tibbetts.

“The manufacturing representative will be on-island from approximately mid-July to inspect the radar equipment and the dome before commencing the necessary repairs,” he said. “The international expert is expected to remain on-island until the repairs are complete and the radar is in good working order once again.”

While the Kearney Gomez Doppler Weather Radar is an important asset in the CINWS meteorological toolkit, Tibbetts has consistently said that it is complemented by other services and tools. “The radar helps us monitor meteorological conditions as far as Jamaica and is helpful for providing small-scale predictions. For tracking storms further afield, we use the Cayman Islands Government’s GOES-R satellite system,” he said.

Ministry of Sustainability and Climate Resiliency Acting Chief Officer Troy Jacob said the government was “looking forward” to having the radar system back up and running as soon as possible and ahead of what is typically the busiest part of the Atlantic Hurricane Season.

“Even though repairs to the weather radar have been delayed by supply chain issues, caused largely by reduced production during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the availability of technical expert resources post-pandemic and post-Tropical Storm Grace, the team at our National Weather Service has continued to work to secure the parts and expertise necessary to get this important national asset back up and running,” said Jacob.

He added that the service was still delivering accurate, timely forecasts, advisories and warnings for the country. “We intend to keep the country informed of our progress with the repairs and hope to have another update shortly,” he said.

The radar was funded partially by a European Union grant of about CI$4.5million in 2010 and was completed in 2012, with the CIG chipping in another half a million dollars. At the time, it was touted as a much-needed asset in mitigating the impact of bad weather. It was constructed by the German-based Icon Institute.

There are no imminent storm threats to the Cayman Islands, but with one weather system in the Eastern Caribbean expected to become a storm shortly, another brewing in the Gulf of Mexico and a third rolling toward the Caribbean that may take shape sometime next week, the predictions for a busy season appear to be well-founded.