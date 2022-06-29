Exit tests dropped for all in COVID-19 isolation

(CNS): Along with the end of the mask mandate and the pre-arrival negative tests for travellers, the health ministry has confirmed that exit tests for people leaving COVID-19 isolation have also been dropped. Anyone who tests positive with a lateral flow test result is still required to report their result to public health on exploregov.ky and take a PCR test to confirm before isolating, but at the end of that quarantine period people are free to go about their business without taking an exit test.

In an audio message about the “long-awaited and exciting changes” to the COVID regulations, which begin on Thursday, Health Minister Sabrina Turner said they moved Cayman closer to normality. “We can all agree that arriving to this point did not come easily, and I am truly grateful that the people of the Cayman Islands have remained compliant and patient every step of the way,” she said.



Turner confirmed that mask-wearing will be discretionary, with just prisons and healthcare facilities still requiring visitors to wear masks, and she welcomed the removal of pre-arrival testing and the end of mandated isolation, regardless of status, for unvaccinated Caymanians and legal residents.

But Turner asked people to continue to act responsibly to curb the continued spread of the virus.

“We are happy for relaxed restrictions but we also understand that it does not call for less responsibility. Seek vaccination, for any dose that you may be eligible, to protect yourself and vulnerable loved ones. Practice proper hand hygiene, and choose to enhance your immunity through nutrition and exercise,” she said. “Our Public Health team will continue surveillance and we will actively monitor the spread of COVID-19 and amend restrictions according to the needs of the community.”

According to the latest statistics from Public Health, there are still eight patients in hospital as a result of COVID-19 and an estimated 865 active cases of COVID-19 in the community. There were still 74 new cases reported on Monday and the seven-day rolling average for 28 June was 58.