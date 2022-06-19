Elderly woman dies five days after crash

Cayman Islands Hospital, George Town

(CNS): An 84-year-old George Town woman who was critically injured in a collision in the capital last weekend has died as a result of her injuries. She became the tenth person to lose their life on local roads this year after she passed away at the George Town Hospital on Thursday, 16 June. The crash happened on Saturday 11 June at the Butterfield Roundabout. The deceased woman was driving a white Honda CR-V-EX, which collided with a grey Toyota Vitz and then a Kia Sorento parked on North Sound Road near Animal House.

The RCIPS expresses condolences to the friends and family of the deceased.

The collision remains under investigation and police are encouraging anyone who has information or who may have witnessed the incident to contact the George Town Police Station at 949-4222, or the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit at 649-6254.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website.