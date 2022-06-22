Education ministry boss moves to DG’s office

Cetonya Cacho

(CNS): Chief Officer Cetonya Cacho is moving to a new job in the deputy governor’s office, which was described as a strategic operations position, where she will start in the area of developing policies and strategies to ensure the effective operations of the Child Safeguarding Board. She will also be charged with identifying and coordinating activities across the civil service that “drive innovation, collaboration and delivery of government’s priorities”, officials said.

Cacho will also lead efforts to improve the timeliness and quality of responses to key governance and management recommendations from the Office of the Auditor General and the Audit and Risk Assurance Committee.

“As our strategic operations officer, Ms Cacho will be joining a busy and high-performing team,” said DG Franz Manderson in a press release about the transfer. “Her skills, competencies and experience gained as a chief officer will enhance the capacity of my office, and ultimately help our team deliver a variety of key strategic projects and services across the civil service.”

The release said that earlier this year, Cacho had expressed a desire to work beyond the scope of education and to use her skills, knowledge and experience in projects across the broader civil service.

Cacho said her entire Civil Service career has been dedicated to education and over the past two years had invested much personal time in the ministry.

“This was in an effort to help ensure that our children were safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, learning loss was minimised, and our students could make significant progress when they returned to in-class learning. I am proud of the education response during the height of the pandemic and as we continue to manage COVID in our community,” she said

Cacho’s transfer takes effect on Friday, 1 July, and Deputy Chief Officer Lyneth Monteith will act as chief officer for the Ministry of Education.