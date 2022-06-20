Duo face lengthy jail time over booze shop heist

Tortuga liquor store in Governor’s Square

(CNS): Two of the three culprits in a violent robbery at the Tortuga liquor store in Governor’s Square in February 2020 have been handed lengthy jail terms. Richard Edward Nash (27) was one of two masked men who, armed with a long knife, went into the store, threatened staff and engaged in “gratuitous violence”, according to the judge. He will serve more than twelve years behind bars, while former Tortuga employee Kasnique Cupid (38), the mastermind behind the heist, was jailed for more than ten. The third man involved in the robbery, in which the robbers got away with around $3,000, has never been apprehended.

Justice Marva McDonald-Bishop said there were a number of aggravating factors in the case. These included the planning involved, which although not sophisticated was premeditated, as well as the unnecessary violence and the breach of trust by Cupid.

The judge said that Cupid failed to consider the impact of her criminal conduct on her young children, one of whom has special needs. Nevertheless, that impact and her previous good character were considered mitigating factors, resulting in a jail term of ten and a half years.

But the court found that Nash’s criminality had few, if any, mitigating factors. Although he is a father, he does not have care of his child; he has a criminal record and was on a suspended sentence when he committed the robbery. Nash also aggravated the crime when he kicked one of the employees at the store in the face while she was on the ground.

In addition to the sentence for the robbery, the judge also triggered the ten-month sentence that he was serving in the community at the time of the robbery, directing that it runs consecutively. This puts him behind bars for twelve years and ten months.