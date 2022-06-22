Drug smuggling witness attacked in jail

Drug canoe found at Spotts Beach, 21 May 2020

(CNS): Andrew Beckford (42) was attacked in prison on Monday by the man he had given evidence against in a drug and guns smuggling case. However, at his sentencing hearing, Justice Cheryll Richards reduced the ten-year mandatory sentence Beckford was facing to just 30 months due to exceptional circumstances, which means he will soon be returning to his native Jamaica.

In May 2020, Beckford turned himself in after he was shipwrecked at Spotts in a canoe that had 60lbs of ganja on board. Following his arrest but before he learned that there were two handguns and ammunition on board as well as ganja, he admitted to drug smuggling and gave police the details of his co-defendant, Dencle Vic Barnes. He told the police that he had never agreed to smuggle the ganja all the way to Cayman and was meant to have transferred the drugs to another boat.

Beckford cooperated with the authorities throughout the case, and although he was consistently threatened by Barnes and his associates in HMP Northward, he gave evidence against him during his trial last month. This secured the conviction of a man described by Beckford’s attorney, Crister Brady, as a major player in local drug trafficking.

Shortly after Barnes was sentenced to 14 years for his part in the crime, he attacked Beckford because he had testified against him. Fortunately, several prison officers prevented Barnes from inflicting serious injury. However, because of the assault and two years of consistent threats, as well as Beckford’s full assistance in the case, the judge dramatically reduced the prison time he should have served.

Although Beckford had always denied having had any knowledge of the guns, he was nevertheless convicted of possession of an unlicensed firearm last year because it was part of a joint enterprise. As a result, he was facing a mandatory minimum term of a decade behind bars.

But during the sentencing hearing on Wednesday, Justice Cheryll Richards said that, given Beckford’s level of cooperation, she was satisfied that there were exceptional circumstances and she was able to discount the usual sentence for possession of unlicensed guns. She said the defendant had turned himself in, had immediately given an account about what had happened, which has never changed, and agreed to give evidence.

Justice Richards said that the evidence had produced a major conviction, which prosecutors had said would not have happened without Beckford’s assistance. Despite having no family support and being in a strange jurisdiction, as well as facing continuous threats to his life from Barnes and other inmates sympathetic to Barnes, he still gave evidence, she said.

The judge noted that on Monday those threats escalated when Barnes attacked him. Even the prosecutor had said it would be challenging to protect Beckford, given Barnes’ willingness to assault him in front of guards and the number of other inmates prepared to do his bidding.

With no previous convictions or aggravating circumstances, Justice Richards used her discretion to cut Beckford’s jail time by 75%, the high end of the guidelines relating to cooperative witnesses. Beckford was given several other sentences in relation to the ganja and his illegal landing, but the judge said they should all run concurrently.

Since Beckford has already served around 24 months, he is expected to be released and deported in the coming days.