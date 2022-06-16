DoE nabs suspected repeat poachers

Poached marine life

Poached conch

(CNS): Three men are facing poaching charges after Department of Environment conservation officers caught them with an illegal haul of marine life in Governor’s Harbour. The officers were responding to a report of suspected poachers unloading a large catch from their boat. When they arrived, they found it was the same group of men they had apprehended for poaching in February this year.

As the officers confronted the suspects, they tried to dump their illegal catch, but after searching both the canal and the men’s truck, the officers recovered 194 conch, which is currently out of season, as well as other fish and protected marine species, all of which appear to have been taken illegally with a speargun. Three unlicensed spearguns were recovered and seized, along with the boat and vehicle, the DoE stated.

The men now face several charges under the National Conservation Act, which will be added to the existing charges made in February for taking 51 fish and eight lobster with unlicensed spear guns. Both matters are expected to go before the court this month.

The seized marine life was donated to the Pines Retirement Home, the DoE said.