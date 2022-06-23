Death five years after stabbing found unlawful

(CNS): A coroner’s inquest has found that the death of Wesley Clarke at the Cayman Islands hospital in 2017, five years after he was violently attacked, was unlawful. Clarke was stabbed in the neck at a party in June 2012 and shortly afterwards slipped into a coma, from which he never awoke. The jury found that the medical complication that caused his death was a direct result of the attack.

Chief Inspector Joseph Wright told the court on Thursday that it is unlikely the man police believe stabbed Clarke will ever be brought to justice. He explained that the only witness in the case refused to complete his evidence and Clarke never named his attacker before slipping into a coma.

Gary William Hurlston was charged with attempted murder and went on trial in April 2013. But halfway through, he sacked his attorney and engaged in a rowdy exchange in the court with the trial judge. The case was adjourned but it dragged on because of Hurlston’s issues with representation.

By the time a new trial was due to begin, the key witness refused to testify. Having seen Hurlston’s previous outburst in court, the witness left the jurisdiction, telling the authorities that he would not come back to give evidence again because he was afraid of what Hurlston might do to him.

As a result, Hurlston, who had been held on remand since the charges were laid against him, was released from prison. With no prospect of the witness returning and no other suspects or evidence, the case has gone cold, and Chief Inspector Wright told the court it was very unlikely that anyone will ever be prosecuted for the serious assault.

The police believe that Hurlston stabbed Clarke in the neck while the two men were involved in an argument at a late-night party in Windsor Park, George Town. Clarke was rushed to hospital but became comatose following surgery. He remained in a vegetative state for the rest of his life and was cared for at home, despite his continued decline.

In 2017 his carers became aware that he was having problems with his stomach and took him to hospital, where doctors operated. He died shortly afterwards as he was unable to recover from the procedure because of his state of health.

The finding of unlawful killing indicates that the jury believed that, although the ultimate cause of death was a problem with his abdomen, that medical problem was caused by his vegetative state and his inability to cope with and recover from the procedure, all of which was a result of the stabbing.