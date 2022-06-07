Dart makes revised bid for 7MB toilet block
(CNS): Shoreline Development Company, part of the Dart Group’s network of companies, has submitted revised plans for the redevelopment of the Calico Jack’s site on Seven Mile Beach. The application for the project was heard last month but was adjourned to allow the developer to redraw the plans to relocate a toilet block for the new beach bar so that it complies with the high water mark setback.
The revised plans will be considered by the Central Planning Authority on Wednesday but the details are not on the agenda for the meeting. The document merely states that new plans were submitted that are in compliance with the regulations.
The original application was controversial, given the issues relating to beach erosion and the opportunity that the redevelopment presented for Dart to build on this site in a sustainable and climate-resilient way. The once-popular casual beach bar closed in April 2020 as it was earmarked to be part of Dart’s latest hotel project behind the Public Beach and adjacent to the Kimpton resort.
On behalf of the National Conservation Council, the Department of Environment had raised a number of concerns about the project, such as the impact on turtle nesting habitat and the original failure to meet the high water mark setback.
“It is imperative that minimum coastal setbacks are met, particularly given climate change predictions for the region, which include sea-level rise, increased intensity of storm events, including storm surge and the increasing prevalence of coastal erosion,” the DoE said in its submissions last month, noting that there had already been beach erosion in the past at this site.
“With a proposal for redevelopment, the applicant now has the opportunity to build in a more sustainable and climate-resilient manner, future-proofing the current structure,” the DoE stated, noting the historic problems with the bar, including a seawall built in 2014 that does not comply with regulations.
However, it does not appear that Dart is making any substantive changes to the proposed redo of the beach bar, other than moving the toilet block back a few feet, removing a fence and realigning some parking.
The return of the application before the CPA follows recent comments by Premier Wayne Panton about plans to change how the high water mark setbacks are calculated. Once this is implemented, this project would not be in compliance with the new line, even after the relocation of the toilets.
What is the issue? It’s a beach bar, we all miss calicos. Build it same place on the beach
Can the CPA get people some over-walks? Also, the trees cut and grass between the lanes trimmed? Major health hazard by Kimpton sorry for those traveling across it.
Disgraceful that there is no pedestrian safety zone in the median to transverse Raleigh Quay (the by pass cut through the road)
I have an IDEA! How about use that location and toilets to house Cuban refugees. Setup camp behooves me to say this is a fine idea.
You’re not from here, are you? Clearly you have no respect.
Hardly the most controversial item on the agenda.
I’m sure it’s already been approved.
If it complies with existing planning laws, for what reason might it not be?
Shut up and leave Dart alone. Even Marl Road Sandy said today we need development and Mr Dart is always trying to do what is right. Forgive these fools please Mr Dart.
Your third grade teacher is looking for you again.
Said the fool.
All applications on the coast need to be put on hold by government until the new guidelines are in place. Dart is just trying to get this approved now before the guidelines change. Dart does not give a damn about the beach or the island just about the money. A temporary moratorium on application should be enacted right away and the new guidelines should be top priority.
I agree with you, subject to one small detail. For that to be reasonable, the government would have to commit to producing those guidelines within a reasonable timeframe. Now tell me honestly, how long do you think that’s going to take? Hell, the new high water mark has only taken 10 years to develop so far and still isn’t published.
What’s wrong with a good old fashioned sand squat and a grape leaf?
Rumors of SMB based developments in serious trouble, why not Gov step in and take back the lands and create beaches/parks/waterfront bars etc like every other Caribbean nation? Otherwise you end up with Dart bars – $20 cocktails and not a ‘local’ in sight
And not a repeat tourist in site either. We ( long term tourist) remember the old Holiday Inn, Royal Palms, Calico, etc. That is what we also want. We do not want Dart bars and to pay $20 for a cocktail and no locals in sight.
Who built the seawall?
Doesn’t matter. It wasn’t approved and was part of the liability Dart acquired.
1:13 pm Perhaps but too late to require it to be removed now.
When the little bit of beach that they presently have by the bar buildings is taken away by some high waves, who will they blame for their own obstinance?
Not acceptable if the revised plans are not in accordance with the guidelines. The guidelines are there for a reason and a proposal outside of the guidelines should, quite simply, not even be given one moment of consideration until they are. To do otherwise would make a mockery of the guidelines in place and who would be stupid enough to do that?
Except that the proposal is in line with the guidelines currently in force. CNS points out that the application would not be in line with the as yet unpublished guidelines that Wayne has suggested will e issued . Its a bit like the Ofreg/sustainable energy issue – Wayne speaks publicly about plans and intentions, but there is no detail, no timeline on when that policy will be promulgated.
I am no fan of Mr Dart’s development ambitions, or the CPA, but honestly – how are the CPA meant to deal with applications based on as yet non existent, soon come plans without any detail of what those will be, when they will come into effect? Yu cant govern a country based on soundbites.
CPA have reasonable grounds to adjourn again, citing forthcoming changes to the setbacks. Developers shouldn’t want to construct a new structure, only to tear it down a few months from now. There is no grandfathering of illegal structures.
No they don’t.
1:17 pm Are you serious ???? Defer applications because you think a law or regulation will be changed? That’s grounds for Judicial Review. You’ve got a job to do, just do it! If the legislators take their time, it’s on them.
Nobody will be tearing anything down in a few months, or a few years for that matter.
No grandfathering – lol. Like the Boggy Road monstrosity? Like the Sandbar? Here s a challenge – name one, just one illegal beachfront structure that CPA have had torn down. Just one. Waiting.
10:56 am Excellent points and precisely true!