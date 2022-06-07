Dart makes revised bid for 7MB toilet block

Closed Calico Jack’s site

(CNS): Shoreline Development Company, part of the Dart Group’s network of companies, has submitted revised plans for the redevelopment of the Calico Jack’s site on Seven Mile Beach. The application for the project was heard last month but was adjourned to allow the developer to redraw the plans to relocate a toilet block for the new beach bar so that it complies with the high water mark setback.

The revised plans will be considered by the Central Planning Authority on Wednesday but the details are not on the agenda for the meeting. The document merely states that new plans were submitted that are in compliance with the regulations.

The original application was controversial, given the issues relating to beach erosion and the opportunity that the redevelopment presented for Dart to build on this site in a sustainable and climate-resilient way. The once-popular casual beach bar closed in April 2020 as it was earmarked to be part of Dart’s latest hotel project behind the Public Beach and adjacent to the Kimpton resort.

On behalf of the National Conservation Council, the Department of Environment had raised a number of concerns about the project, such as the impact on turtle nesting habitat and the original failure to meet the high water mark setback.

“It is imperative that minimum coastal setbacks are met, particularly given climate change predictions for the region, which include sea-level rise, increased intensity of storm events, including storm surge and the increasing prevalence of coastal erosion,” the DoE said in its submissions last month, noting that there had already been beach erosion in the past at this site.

“With a proposal for redevelopment, the applicant now has the opportunity to build in a more sustainable and climate-resilient manner, future-proofing the current structure,” the DoE stated, noting the historic problems with the bar, including a seawall built in 2014 that does not comply with regulations.

However, it does not appear that Dart is making any substantive changes to the proposed redo of the beach bar, other than moving the toilet block back a few feet, removing a fence and realigning some parking.

The return of the application before the CPA follows recent comments by Premier Wayne Panton about plans to change how the high water mark setbacks are calculated. Once this is implemented, this project would not be in compliance with the new line, even after the relocation of the toilets.