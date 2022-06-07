Cuban migrants isolated with chickenpox
(CNS): Nine migrants who were being held at the Customs and Border Control Detention Centre were transferred to the Breakers Civic Centre on Sunday after at least two of them were diagnosed with chickenpox. Officials said that Public Health was monitoring the situation and the migrants were being treated.
CBC officials said that there was heightened tension with the other migrants at the centre on Saturday night due to “the situation”, presumedly when some migrants showed symptoms of the disease. However, they said the tension had since eased and arrangements had been made for sanitization of the detention centre to help prevent further spread of the virus.
While officials said that “more than one migrant” was diagnosed with chickenpox, it was not clear why nine migrants were moved or if they were all part of a group that arrived together.
The Breakers Civic Center is one of four Civic Centers listed in the Mass Migration Contingency Plan as alternative migrant accommodation and the migrants will remain there until fully recovered.
The CBC is currently holding 186 Cuban migrants at various locations.
So they are receiving free healthcare and accommodation but our own seniors have to pay extortionate health insurance and living expenses and never received any assistance during pandemic. Who is paying for their purchases from Priced Right and Fosters, who is providing the transport? All for humane and fair treatment- shouldn’t something now be done to provide over 65’s fair treatment, at least healthcare!
Strange, why would adults get chicken pox? Kids usually get it. If a child was not vaccinated, he would certainly get chicken pox before he reaches an adulthood.
186! There is no way that many can possibly be in the CIIDC, so a large must be out in the community in rented accomodation. How much is that costing? Is there no way to expedite the processing of their asylum applications, so that they are either returned or granted asylum – and expected to pay their own way.
They were all at Priced Right last week.
And Fosters.