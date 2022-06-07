Cuban migrants isolated with chickenpox

Cayman Islands Immigration Detention Centre

(CNS): Nine migrants who were being held at the Customs and Border Control Detention Centre were transferred to the Breakers Civic Centre on Sunday after at least two of them were diagnosed with chickenpox. Officials said that Public Health was monitoring the situation and the migrants were being treated.

CBC officials said that there was heightened tension with the other migrants at the centre on Saturday night due to “the situation”, presumedly when some migrants showed symptoms of the disease. However, they said the tension had since eased and arrangements had been made for sanitization of the detention centre to help prevent further spread of the virus.

While officials said that “more than one migrant” was diagnosed with chickenpox, it was not clear why nine migrants were moved or if they were all part of a group that arrived together.

The Breakers Civic Center is one of four Civic Centers listed in the Mass Migration Contingency Plan as alternative migrant accommodation and the migrants will remain there until fully recovered.

The CBC is currently holding 186 Cuban migrants at various locations.