COVID-19 cases fluctuate after 8% increase

(CNS): There are an estimated 936 active cases of COVID-19 in the Cayman Islands, the Public Heath Department reported Thursday. Eight people are currently in hospital for COVID-related causes, three of whom are unvaccinated. The seven-day rolling average yesterday stood at 62, a decrease from the daily average of 67 between 5 and 11 June, the period covered by the latest public health report. Officials said that last week there was an 8% increase in cases, even with a drop in the number of PCR tests conducted.

A spike in cases reported on 7 June probably reflected a delay in reporting over the holiday weekend. In general, the figures are fluctuating as the virus is still circulating and the decline in the current wave of infection has stalled. Most indicators increased last week, including hospitalisations, the most important of all metrics.

Ten new admissions were registered during the week covered by the report, an increase on the previous week when seven new admissions were reported. Of the ten new admissions, seven were specifically caused by COVID-19 morbidity, with only three patients detected on screening. A total of 12 patients required inpatient treatment.

“Vigilance of preventative measures and continuation of testing is required to ensure community transmission decreases,” officials said.

Nevertheless, many in the community are hoping that the government will soon begin lifting mask and other mandates when the current regulations end on 30 June. Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan recently hinted that this might be the case

Since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, the Cayman Islands has officially recorded more than 27,000 Covid cases and 28 deaths. A total of 257 people have been hospitalized.

Meanwhile, there are still no known cases of monkeypox virus in the Cayman Islands. The Public Health Department is still awaiting the result from a sample sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), last month. However, Cayman now has the capacity to diagnose monkeypox at the Public Health Laboratory.