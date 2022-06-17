COVID-19 cases fluctuate after 8% increase
(CNS): There are an estimated 936 active cases of COVID-19 in the Cayman Islands, the Public Heath Department reported Thursday. Eight people are currently in hospital for COVID-related causes, three of whom are unvaccinated. The seven-day rolling average yesterday stood at 62, a decrease from the daily average of 67 between 5 and 11 June, the period covered by the latest public health report. Officials said that last week there was an 8% increase in cases, even with a drop in the number of PCR tests conducted.
A spike in cases reported on 7 June probably reflected a delay in reporting over the holiday weekend. In general, the figures are fluctuating as the virus is still circulating and the decline in the current wave of infection has stalled. Most indicators increased last week, including hospitalisations, the most important of all metrics.
Ten new admissions were registered during the week covered by the report, an increase on the previous week when seven new admissions were reported. Of the ten new admissions, seven were specifically caused by COVID-19 morbidity, with only three patients detected on screening. A total of 12 patients required inpatient treatment.
“Vigilance of preventative measures and continuation of testing is required to ensure community transmission decreases,” officials said.
Nevertheless, many in the community are hoping that the government will soon begin lifting mask and other mandates when the current regulations end on 30 June. Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan recently hinted that this might be the case
Since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, the Cayman Islands has officially recorded more than 27,000 Covid cases and 28 deaths. A total of 257 people have been hospitalized.
Meanwhile, there are still no known cases of monkeypox virus in the Cayman Islands. The Public Health Department is still awaiting the result from a sample sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), last month. However, Cayman now has the capacity to diagnose monkeypox at the Public Health Laboratory.
I’ve been walking around in a space suit since March 2020 and i’ve not yet died from Covid so i’d strongly suggest that correlation is causation and you should all buy spacesuits.
Same for me in my mankini. Mankini’s for all!
OMG. Enough already. This is seriously like reporting on the number of sniffles on island. End all mandates NOW. No one cares anymore.
We are always going to have some low-level spread so we might as well move on like most of the world and end the restrictions.
There will likely be a bit of a wave come mid-fall when the weather cools in North America and Europe, and people are back in school and offices after summer vacations.
In order of priority to drop:
1. End Travel Cayman. This has become pointless.
2. End pre-arrival test requirement. Gone from US, UK, Canada etc. It is pointless, because both departure countries (US, UK etc) and arrival country (Cayman) have spread. So an arrivee in Cayman isnt bringing in something that is already here. No required masks on inward planes.
3. End masks for restaurants, gyms and most indoor places. Individuals voluntarily enter these places, and the requirement is becoming mostly ignored anyway.
4. End masks for other indoor places such as grocery stores, pharmacies etc. I am willing to accept if the government wants to hold on to this last leg if wanted to be cautious (but would prefer not), as people necessarily have to regularly enter these places as part of basic living.
5. KEEP the magic spray that is spritzed on my one hand as I enter Fosters each week. Thousands of lives have been saved from COVID in Cayman by this.
#5. BIG NO.
No face masks mandates. Period. Wear if you wish.
2 persons have died on our roads since May 10th. Not one single person has died either from or with Covid in the same timeframe.
Were they wearing their masks though?
#endthefarce
Who in their right mind would willing report covid anymore?
Its clear that CITA and the Chamber are the tails wagging the dogs, so might as well pull a LEROY JENKINS!!! and give them what they want.
NO, the dog IS 95% of the people of Cayman. The tails ARE a handful of politicians and a few paranoid, impractical members of the public. (If my thesis is wrong, why do we only have about 1% of the public double boosted? Because 95% of us arent worried anymore after 27 months.).
Who is even thinking about this anymore? Time to end this.
MOVE ON already (you last 5%).
