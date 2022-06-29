Cops round up another suspect gunman

(CNS); Police have charged a second man in relation to an incident where shots were fired on a George Town street last month. The 27-year-old man from West Bay is the second person to be charged in this case after another West Bay man, aged 31, was charged earlier this month. Both men are facing a charge of possessing an imitation firearm since police never recovered a gun in this case.

According to the initial RICPS press release, officers had responded to a report of shots fired on Shedden Road, west of Printer Way. Witness said men had brandished a gun from a car window and discharged multiple shots into the air, before driving off. Officers traced the suspect car to Miss Daisy Lane in West Bay. A man at the location fled upon being approached by the officers while another man was arrested and the car seized.