Cops arrest and bail man over 7M shops stabbing

(CNS): A 31-year-old man from Bodden Town has already been released on police bail following his arrest over the weekend in connection with a violent incident outside a bar in Seven Mile Shops on the West Bay Road in the early hours of Friday, 24 June. Two men were stabbed and seriously wounded in the incident. One of the victims has been released from hospital and is recovering from significant abdominal injuries. The second victim, who was stabbed in the eye, is still being treated for his life-changing injuries. Police said the suspect, who has not been charged, was released on strict bail conditions as the investigation continues.