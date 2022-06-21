Climate survey passes ministry’s response target

Coral reef in the George Town Harbour (Photo by Caribbean Producer Services)

(CNS): Over 850 people have responded to the Climate Change Risk Assessment public online survey, more than double the number the ministry had hoped would participate. With three more days left before it closes, officials are urging anyone who has not yet answered the anonymous survey and would like their comments to be considered to do so by Friday.

The survey was launched by the Ministry of Sustainability and Climate Resiliency to determine what residents believe about climate change and assess behaviours.

Chief Officer Jennifer Ahearn said the goal was a nationally representative sample of around 400 responses. “I’m very pleased to say we have far surpassed that goal, demonstrating a high level of community interest in the climate change risk assessment project,” she added.

The questionnaire is completely anonymous. All demographic questions include a ‘Prefer not to say’ option. However, the demographic information collected will help the ministry better identify common themes across different segments of the general population.

Once the survey closes, the ministry will begin compiling the data into a report for publication on its website while it continues to work on updating the climate change policy for the country.

The survey will inform the Climate Change Risk Assessment that is being undertaken by the Cayman Islands Government in partnership with the Centre for Environment Fisheries & Aquaculture Science (Cefas) and the UK Centre for Ecology and Hydrology (UKCEH). Last month, representatives from these agencies visited Grand Cayman, where they held a public meeting and were interviewed by local news media.

They also held a two-day technical workshop, where stakeholders from the public sector, non-governmental agencies and academia reviewed a draft list of 52 key risks and opportunities related to biodiversity and natural habitats, the economy and society. The results of the workshops will inform a final report, which is expected to be completed by September.