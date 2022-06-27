CIG sees $180M surplus due to record revenues

Deputy Premier Chris Saunders at Thursday’s press briefing

(CNS): The outlook for the public finances “remains sunny”, Finance Minister Chris Saunders said Friday as he released the Cayman Islands Government’s unaudited financial results for the first five months of the year. Saunders revealed record-breaking revenues for the public purse and a surplus that is more than $30 million above what had been forecast, mostly from stamp duty fuelled by surging real estate prices and the financial services sector. The extra money will be used to help people cope with soaring electricity costs, the minister said.

Total revenues had surpassed the half-billion mark by the end of April 2022, which is an unprecedented achievement. Total Operating Revenues of Core Government for the four-month period ended 30 April 2022 totalled $509.5 million, marking the first time that revenues have exceeded half a billion dollars in the first four months of any financial year.

While inflation is helping fill government coffers, it is clearing the bank accounts of ordinary people, but Premier Wayne Panton said the surplus would help Cayman navigate through the choppy global economic waters ahead.

With an operating surplus for the Entire Public Sector of more than $179.5 million, government is well ahead of the budget forecast, which called for a surplus less than $150 million. However, the CIG has already collected most of the money from the financial services for this year, which means that government is on track to maintain the cash cushion. The minister said this would enable the government to easily finance the Energy Assistance Programme announced in Parliament earlier this month.

“With oil, and therefore energy prices, showing no sign of meaningful abatement in the local market and indeed worldwide, we will use a portion of the surplus to assist our people with the challenges this increase in the cost of living has caused,” Saunders said. “We are fortunate to be able to take this and other initiatives as announced by the premier and look forward to offering this additional support during such a challenging time to provide much-needed financial relief to our people.”

He said the numbers for May are following this year’s trend for higher than budgeted revenue. “I maintain a cautious optimism as most of the government revenue collected in any given year comes in the first half of the year due to various financial services fee structures. However, the May year-to-date numbers shore up our positive position heading into the historically leaner second half of the year.”

Inflation might at some point also affect expenses, which are so far running largely in line with the budget expected expenditure of $381.6 million. Actual expenses were $381.7 million, a figure that exceeds last year by $31.3 million.

But there have been much better than expected performance in several areas, including the financial services, where fees are to date more than CI$11.5 million better than forecast, as well as land share and stamp duty fees. With the tourism sector starting to recruit again, an additional CI$5.5 milllion over the budgeted forecast has also been collected in work permit fees.

The government’s cash position on 31 May 2022 was $469.4 million. This amount is represented as Operating Cash of $304.5 million, $284.2 million of which is held in the form of fixed deposits, and Reserves and Restricted Cash of $164.9 million.

Government’s operating revenue is much better than last year, which Saunders said reflected the confidence in Cayman’s financial services sector, a high volume of property sales and steady growth in permit fees as the tourism begins a slow recovery.

“The tourism sector is obviously not recovering as rapidly as we had hoped, particularly due to the late start following the emergence of the Omicron variant earlier this year,” Saunders said. “However, I anticipate that tourism numbers will begin rising once further travel restrictions are lifted and we roll into high season toward the end of the year. Despite some shortfalls in individual revenue line items, the overall outlook for government finances remains sunny. We are keeping a close eye on the numbers and tracking both upward and downward movements monthly in order that we can be as nimble as possible and respond quickly to any unexpected issues.”

Panton said the PACT Government’s commitment to fiscal discipline, a strong and resilient economy and continued investor confidence has led to the surplus, also helped by the civil service keeping expenses under control.

“This better than budget surplus will help us navigate through the choppy global economic waters that are ahead yet allow us to responsibly help those in our society that need support,” the premier said. “We intend to continue to be fiscally disciplined as we dynamically build on our existing strengths to fulfil Cayman’s potential as a leader in sustainability in the world and one of the best places on the planet to live, work, visit and invest.”

Breakdown of revenues collected for the first five months of the year in several categories with a comparison to prior years:

2019 2020 2021 2022 Import Duty Revenues $76,739,000 $67,488,000 $76,597,000 $90,044,000 General Registry Fees $140,223,000 $136,467,000 $148,508,000 $159,088,000 Fees collected by CIMA for Govt $89,369,000 $81,728,000 $133,358,000 $143,554,000 Work Permit Revenues $35,611,000 $21,906,000 $31,770,000 $44,255,000 Property-related Revenues $30,775,000 $28,339,000 $50,734,000 $44,616,000 Tourism-related Revenues $26,419,000 $9,768,000 $539,000 $7,412,000 Other Coercive Revenues $32,177,000 $27,367,000 $38,666,000 $42,453,000

Comparison of the May 2022 YTD financial performance compared to the previous 3 years: