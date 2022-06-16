CIG buys bonds with loan to manage interest rates

Finance Minister Chris Saunders (file photo)

(CNS): Finance Minister Chris Saunders has announced a decision by the Cayman Islands Government to draw out all of the remaining loan secured by the previous administration to invest in US bonds to manage the CIG’s borrowing for capital projects over the life of this budget. Saunders said that with the 3.25% fixed interest rate about to expire on the government’s $393 million line of credit and the expected increase in interest rates over the next six months, he made the decision to take all the cash.

In a statement released Thursday, Saunders explained that this move would ensure that the government could finance its capital projects over the next two years and avoid paying interest rates that could be as much as 6.75% by the end of this year.

In the face of expected financial constraints during the pandemic, the previous administration arranged a US$403 million line of credit facility in December 2020 with a consortium of local banks. However, despite the challenges, the government’s finance remained relatively stable, so the money wasn’t needed except for one $10 million drawdown to keep the credit line active. As a result, neither the previous nor the current administration has used the cash until now.

Saunders said a decision had been made to take the loan and simultaneously invest the proceeds in two-year US Treasury Notes to reduce interest costs on the borrowing that has been approved to fund upcoming capital projects through 2023.

“Utilising the existing local loan facility allows government to borrow at a fixed rate of 3.25% per annum for a 15-year duration,” Saunders said. “The prime rate in the Cayman Islands is currently 4% and is expected to increase in the remainder of 2022, following widely anticipated US Federal Reserve rate increases. Such increases would expose government to higher rates of interest in the future than the current 3.25% fixed rate offered by the consortium. Drawing the loan funds now will enable us to avoid being negatively affected by the expected upcoming interest rate hikes.”

With the clock ticking on the loan, Cabinet decided on 7 June to draw down the money before the favourable fixed deal on the interest rate expired on 18 June.

The US Federal Reserve is expected to meet over the next five months to direct more interest rate hikes following yesterday’s 0.75% increase. “Those interest rate hikes could translate in government being faced with a borrowing rate of up to 6.75% p.a.,” the minister said, noting the urgency to use the existing loan facility.

“The existing long-term facility of US$403 million offered by the local consortium at 3.25% p.a. is cheaper than the existing prime rate of 4% and is sure to be better than any potential future offer the government could garner from attempting to negotiate a new arrangement under the current volatile interest rate environment,” Saunders said.

He noted that no penalties are levied if the government repays the loan early. “An earlier than planned repayment of the facility is a means of reducing interest expense that government would otherwise face and it currently has approval from Parliament to borrow almost CI$350 million across 2022 and 2023 for its capital projects, such as the mental health facility, the schools and the waste-to-energy plant.”

Saunders said the loan funds drawdown would not be used to fund the government’s day-to-day operating expenses, only the infrastructure projects. Operating expenses are covered by revenues, he noted. With the money in bonds until it is needed, the CIG will save on borrowing costs since the money will earn almost as much as the interest that is being paid on the loan.

“As at 16 June, a 2-year US Government Treasury Note had a yield of approximately 3.2%, which will substantially reduce the carrying cost to government of the loan funds drawn down.”

He said four local banks had expressed an interest in acting as brokers on behalf of the government in purchasing the US Treasury Notes, and CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank was the successful entity.

“In our efforts to ensure stable, effective and accountable government, this course of action is the most prudent and responsible one to take with regard to borrowing in the current market conditions,” Saunders said. “With the interest rate capped at 3.25% over 15 years, and by investing the borrowed funds until they are required, we can reduce the cost of borrowing while also funding needed capital projects to expand our Islands’ infrastructure. It’s a clear win for the Cayman Islands in a volatile time globally and maintains the ongoing stability of our public finances.”

He said the government would not be engaging in any further borrowing for the remainder of this term, and as of 31 May, government debt stood at CI$206.4 million. The drawdown will increase the balance to CI$535.5 million, making a debt-to-GDP ratio of about 9.9% one of the lowest in the world.

“This increased cash-in-hand will enhance the country’s ability to respond to any emergency that might arise in these challenging times,” he said. “The government has considered this decision very carefully and has concluded that it is in the islands’ best interest that loan funds be drawn now in June 2022 ahead of a rapidly increasing interest rate environment anticipated for the near-term.”

If the government had to negotiate a new facility in the future, he said, there was no doubt that it would be costlier for the country.