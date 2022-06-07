Charges laid in two separate illegal gun cases

(CNS): A 30-year-old George Town man employed by the police in a support role has been charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm. He was arrested last week following a search at his house when a loaded gun was found. In a separate case, a 31-year-old man from West Bay has been charged with possession of an imitation firearm. He was arrested following reports of gunshots fired from a car in the capital, which and the investigation led the police to an address in Daisy Lane. Both men were due to appear in court Tuesday.

