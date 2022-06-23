CBC reveals trouble at immigration detention centre

CDC Detention Centre on Wednesday night (from social media)

(CNS): Customs and Border Control (CBC) has confirmed that there was “a tense situation” on Wednesday evening at its Detention Centre, where a number of Cuban migrants are being held. CBC said it was working with its partner agencies, including the RCIPS, HM Cayman Islands Prison Service and Public Health, to defuse the situation.

No details were given about what was actually happening or what had caused the situation, but social media posts suggested that the migrants had dragged mattresses out of the buildings and were rioting. Officials also said an update would be released later.

There are currently around 186 Cuban migrants being held by CBC at various locations and tagged in the community. It is understood that there are at least 80 people at the Fairbanks centre.