Bryan: Restrictions will be reviewed as COVID cases fall

Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan

(CNS): The number of new COVID-19 cases each day has been in decline over the last week, with the rolling daily average on Thursday down to 70. There are an estimated 1,423 active cases, which is also down from a high of over 1,800 people in lockdown on 24 May. Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan has hinted that June may well be the last month for the current virus-related restrictions, such as mask mandates and the requirement for unvaccinated travelling Caymanians to quarantine.

Calling into Radio Cayman ON Wednesday, Bryan said that some of the restrictions were still holding the tourism recovery back and he was hoping that when Cabinet reviews them later this month, based on Public Health advice things could change, especially now the numbers are dropping.

As of Thursday, just five people were in hospital due to COVID-19 causes, three of whom were vaccinated.

In the health ministry’s first weekly Public Health Spotlight on communicable and non-communicable diseases, between the 22 and 28 May, new cases of COVID-19 dropped by 32% from the previous week and the test positivity rate was under 25%.

Public Health officials said that while the COVID-19 pandemic might not be over, all indicators are showing decreases and a downward trend has begun here in the Cayman Islands. “There have been encouraging signs of decline in the current wave of infection. The next few weeks will be crucial to confirm the declining trend,” they stated in the report.

Meanwhile, over 94% of the population aged over five has had a least one shot of a vaccine. Everyone is still being encouraged to get a shot or a booster depending on their situation as it is clear that while the vaccines may not prevent infection, they have been fundamental in preventing people from being seriously ill.

Cayman has seen over 26,000 infections since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, with over 25,000 of those being infected since last September. In total 28 people have died where COVID was a significant factor, two of whom passed away before vaccines were available. The majority of the remaining victims of this pandemic here in Cayman suffered from serious comorbidities or were unvaccinated.

See the new Public Health Spotlight in the CNS Library.



