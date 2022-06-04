Bryan: Restrictions will be reviewed as COVID cases fall
(CNS): The number of new COVID-19 cases each day has been in decline over the last week, with the rolling daily average on Thursday down to 70. There are an estimated 1,423 active cases, which is also down from a high of over 1,800 people in lockdown on 24 May. Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan has hinted that June may well be the last month for the current virus-related restrictions, such as mask mandates and the requirement for unvaccinated travelling Caymanians to quarantine.
Calling into Radio Cayman ON Wednesday, Bryan said that some of the restrictions were still holding the tourism recovery back and he was hoping that when Cabinet reviews them later this month, based on Public Health advice things could change, especially now the numbers are dropping.
As of Thursday, just five people were in hospital due to COVID-19 causes, three of whom were vaccinated.
In the health ministry’s first weekly Public Health Spotlight on communicable and non-communicable diseases, between the 22 and 28 May, new cases of COVID-19 dropped by 32% from the previous week and the test positivity rate was under 25%.
Public Health officials said that while the COVID-19 pandemic might not be over, all indicators are showing decreases and a downward trend has begun here in the Cayman Islands. “There have been encouraging signs of decline in the current wave of infection. The next few weeks will be crucial to confirm the declining trend,” they stated in the report.
Meanwhile, over 94% of the population aged over five has had a least one shot of a vaccine. Everyone is still being encouraged to get a shot or a booster depending on their situation as it is clear that while the vaccines may not prevent infection, they have been fundamental in preventing people from being seriously ill.
Cayman has seen over 26,000 infections since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, with over 25,000 of those being infected since last September. In total 28 people have died where COVID was a significant factor, two of whom passed away before vaccines were available. The majority of the remaining victims of this pandemic here in Cayman suffered from serious comorbidities or were unvaccinated.
See the new Public Health Spotlight in the CNS Library.
Saved by Bryan.
Utterly useless politician.
PACT have no logic to any decision
Other than keeping travel time employees employed and making the rest of us pay
Idiot
This is waaaay overdue. I mean, they can’t even label their charts correctly…
Let me share my story so the fear mongering of our utter embarrassing Minister of Health and acting CMO can shut their traps on this who “pandemic”. I’ve been vaccinated and received the booster got COVID (latest one) ended up with flu like symptoms and extremely tired. My sibling who has chosen not to be vaccinated because they consider themselves to be in very good health contracted the Delta variant and the only symptoms was their loss of taste and smell nothing more. To date they have been exposed to countless people who had different variants and have been able to remain healthy and well. The point I am trying to make is, it does not matter at this point as anyone can contract COVID. At this point in time, all policies and procedures need to be dropped and we all need to move on with life as we knew it before 2020. Those that want to continue wearing their mask well to each their own, but stop putting rules on the rest of us who want to just move forward with the freedom to breathe fresh air and make our own judgement. It’s time to free Cayman and end all testing, Travel Cayman etc.
We are led by unserious people. Embarrassing we haven’t followed the world on this already.
The rest of the world has moved on! This is ridiculous!
Kenny Bryan? Ain’t nobody got time for that.
Cool, so after June cruise passengers will no longer have to have a pre arrival test or wear masks then?
Sarcasm? 🙂
End all restrictions now. It’s utterly farcical.
Stop the pre return flight testing. Imagine being stranded in a foreign country because your PcR or LFT forbids you boarding a flight.
Thousands lost on fares, thousands spent on food and accommodation as you wait for your next test result.
Travel Cayman has done their job, close it down, let visitors return and move on.
Been there and done that. What a joke and a complete waste of my life.
Muppet
Finally we are catching up with the rest of the world. It will also boost our tourism immensely
3 out of 5 in hospital are vaccinated. Both vaccinated and unvaccinated people can catch and spread COVID. Stop the mandatory quarantine of unvaccinated travelers! They have arrived with negative tests, what is the point of the quarantine? Punishment for not following the masses?
Hard to now justify Caymans approach to keeping Travel Time, pre-flight testing and mask wearing, when just the other day I see 3 giant cruise ships in G.T. Harbour and their compliment of passengers walking about having largely dodged all protocols we are still mandating for the residents & visitors arriving by air.
What part of its not going away do these idiots not understand?
Take off the stupid masks and dissolve Travel Cayman now.
If Travel Cayman is dissolved what will all the workers assigned to it do for a job?
Burger King, like the rest of us.
Maybe they could build more security huts. One leaving the airport would be a good use of funds.
I was at the Westin for a beer today and NO-ONE other than the doorman was wearing a mask. Cancel the mask crap now!!! No-one is giving a monkeys ass!
150 of them are app so already working with WORC to process the work permit backlog. With the same degree of success they managed Travel Cayman.
Uh, get a job? Learn a trade? Go back and get a diploma? Take free money from the local Minister in exchange for a vote for the MacBeater? Many lucrative options to the newly unemployed who had no sense to read the months of tea leaves that their cushy job was about to end. So sad, I shed tears for them.