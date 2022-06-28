Boat with two on board rescued from Pickle Bank

Cayman Islands Coast Guard vessel (file photo)

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Coast Guard and a boatowner from Cayman Brac rescued two men and their boat close to Pickle Bank, some 50 miles off the coast of the Brac, on Sunday after a report was made to 911 that the vessel was in trouble. The RCIPS helicopter was the first on scene and spotted the distressed boat, which had mechanical problems, and it monitored the vessel at the location until help arrived.

The resident from Cayman Brac who helped with the rescue effort had responded to the alert sent by the Operations and Rescue Coordination Centre. The distressed vessel was escorted to safe harbour by the coastguard. There were no reported injuries as a result of this incident, officials said.