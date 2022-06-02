Boat operators get break on WIZ fees for 2022

Stingray City

(CNS): The government is giving watersports operators a break on expired Wildlife Interaction Zone (WIZ) permit fees this year for all those who apply to renew their licence before 31 July 2022. The aim is to support the economic recovery of operators impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and around 270 boats will be given the pass, saving money for those operators and captains. However, officials say that this will not cause much harm to the public finances.

To operate in Stingray City and the Sand Bar, the two WIZ areas, boats must have a valid permit and display the new purple 2023 decals issued by the National Conservation Council. Premier Wayne Panton, whose ministry has responsibility for environmental issues, said the Cabinet decision to temporarily waive these fees will support the financial recovery of watersports businesses.

“This waiver will benefit up to 270 vessels whose owners, operators and employees have been significantly affected by the economic impacts of the pandemic,” he said. “The opportunity to come, literally, face to face with our marine life at Stingray City and the Sand Bar is one of those ‘only in Cayman’ moments that draws visitors to our islands year after year. The watersports operators and guides who facilitate these experiences are valuable ambassadors for our community, culture and marine environment. Government is proud to support them through this fee waiver programme.”

Vessels permitted to operate in the Wildlife Interaction Zones are required to abide by specific rules as laid out in the National Conservation Council Directives, which guide the sustainable enjoyment of these unique marine ecosystems. The waiver only applies to applicants who previously held a WIZ permit that expired between 30 January 2020 and 30 January 2022. Operators must apply for their WIZ permit by 31 July 2022 in order to be eligible for the waiver.

The government stopped issuing WIZ licences in 2019 before the pandemic because of overcrowding at the sites.

The Ministry of Finance and Economic Development said the total revenue being waived is not expected to have a material impact on the government’s 2021 and 2022 forecast financial performance or compliance with the Principles of Responsible Financial Management. A licence costs $100 or $200 depending on the size of the boat, and the government is expected to forgo no more than $45,000 in revenue.