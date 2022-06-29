Audit finds many gaps in CIG online services

(CNS): It is not clear if the Cayman Islands Government has achieved value for money from the services that it has shifted online, and Cayman is lagging behind other countries in its provision of e-services, the Office of the Auditor General has found in a new report. Sue Winspear and her team identified a number of gaps in online services provided by the CIG and how it managed the process, which began almost twelve years ago.

The government first announced its e‐business initiative in 2010 but did not have any dedicated staff. It then relaunched the e‐government programme in 2013, but it wasn’t until December 2014 that the first director of the initiative was appointed. Then in 2017, the eGovernment Unit (EGU) was created, and after a very slow start, some government services began to be moved online.

But twelve years on, the auditors found that even though many services are available digitally, several are not available at all, while others, like applying for a driver’s licence, still cannot be fully completed online.

“I urge the Government to work towards providing these, and more services, online,” Winspear said as she released the report last week. She also encouraged the CIG to systematically monitor and report customer satisfaction to determine how easy it is to find and use online services. That will help improve the services, she said, adding that officials should also capture the cost of designing, developing and delivering its projects for online services, which they are not yet doing, posing the question of which services have proved successful.

“This is a significant gap as it is essential information for demonstrating value for money,” she said, noting that it is currently not possible to say whether or not the government has achieved value for money so far placing public services online.

Responding to the report Tamara Ebanks, the acting chief officer at the Ministry of Investment, Innovation and Social Development, which is responsible for e-government, acknowledged the recommendations and noted that most of the ones within the ministry’s control were being complied with or are being actioned.

“The ministry and the eGovernment Unit are committed to improving our efficiency and enhancing the security of our data and systems across government and by extension making it easier to do business in the Cayman Islands,” she said.

Deputy Governor Franz Manderson welcomed the report, which he said acknowledges some of the successes government has had in moving to online services. “People can now access over 70 different government services online, including many of the top 20 services provided by governments worldwide,” he said. “Having so many of our services online to make people’s lives better has been an important accomplishment.”

The deputy governor said that since 2014, the eGovernment Unit has been pivotal in developing and progressing an overall strategy.

But in her report, Winspear noted that in 2015 the unit drafted a strategy but never finalised it. At the same time, it set up an E‐Government Steering Committee, but it stopped meeting after April 2017. It was not until 2021, during the audit, that the EGU started drafting a new E‐Government Strategy.

“The new strategy includes more up‐to‐date objectives, including fostering a culture of innovation, creativity and collaboration and developing the digital economy,” Winspear said in the report. “However, it does not include a strategic objective relating to efficiency or cost savings… These are significant gaps,” she noted.

Manderson said the government was committed to e-governance and the transition to digital processes and it was working on expanding the range of online services while ensuring robust cyber security. He also said that money had been budgeted for the work.

Ian Tibbetts, Director of the eGovernment Unit for the last five years, said that during that time the EGU has been laying the technical foundation and framework for a national and digital ID system. “Initiatives such as these are designed to make the Cayman Islands Government increasingly agile and responsive, for the benefit of our residents and businesses,” he said.