Angry Beach Bay residents rail against developers
(CNS): Residents in the Beach Bay area expressed their anger and frustration over a proposed major resort development in their quiet residential community when they came face to face with a representative for the overseas developers at a meeting Tuesday evening. The ever-changing hotel project by SJP Development first received planning permission in 2017 but before that the land was rezoned by the PPM government, with limited public consultation, and a massive CI$25 million concession deal was given to the developers.
However, Finance Minister Chris Saunders, who is now responsible for duty and other concessions, told CNS that the new government is not constitutionally obligated to give the waivers agreed under that deal. He said that since coming to office, the government has not given any concessions on duty or fees or other waivers to any major developers.
Saunders told CNS that it is now “a completely different environment” from when the deal was signed in 2015. He said waiver decisions are made by Cabinet, but when, or if, the developers applied for concessions on this project it would be considered, so he could not preempt that. However, the PACT Government could not be bound by decisions made by a previous administration and they would be guided by the feelings of residents as well as the economic circumstances and government policy, he said.
Representing the developers, Spencer Levine, President at RAL Development Services, outlined the proposed 10-storey beachfront hotel and residency resort that will be under the Mandarin Oriental brand and is now scheduled to break ground in August. But he struggled to tell the angry residents how they would benefit from the project, which includes a penthouse apartment selling for $22 million. He also failed to answer questions from CNS about the concessions the development has received to date and their expectations about the remaining $25 million giveaway.
He was unable to confirm if the developers had received any further waivers beyond the more than CI$582,000 they had already received, as of April 2019, under the last government, which included money that should have gone to the Environmental Protection Fund.
While the developers have already benefited from concessions, the residents made it very clear at the meeting that they would suffer as a result of this project. Many have lived in the community for decades and were unaware of the rezoning that enabled SJP to submit plans for a resort, including a ten-storey hotel and a seven-storey apartment building.
The scale of the project has been of great concern in the low-density, residential family community, compounded by the fact that it would change the entire area completely. But throughout the whole planning process, only people living within a very limited distance of the project were allowed to formally object.
Their loss of beach access, the increase in traffic, the noise and impact of construction, the clearing of wilderness and an end to the tranquillity the homeowners were looking for when they bought or built their homes were all issues raised by residents at the meeting. They were also still angry about past snubs by the developers who have failed to engage with them at any point.
Levine said that the island would benefit from the project because of the tourists it would bring and the 500 jobs it would create. However, residents pointed out that the arrival of tourists would undermine their quality of life and historically few, if any, Caymanians ever benefit from this type of job creation.
Saunders, who is the MP for Bodden Town West where the site of the proposed hotel is located, said he wanted to hear what residents have to say about the situation. But his efforts to distance himself from the chain of events relating to the project over the last few years did not go down well.
Although he was not in government when the zoning was changed or the concessions given, he has been the representative for the area since 2017. Residents made it clear they felt he could have done more over the last twelve months to halt the project, though they appeared resigned to the fact that it was too late to save their community.
Saunders said that the government could not do anything about what has happened in the past but he said it could ensure it would not happen again and that he did not want to see Cayman turn into a concrete jungle any more than his constituents.
Category: development, Local News
Just say NO. Rezone it back to residential and let the courts figure it out so the lawyers can continue to make plenty money. In the meantime, to hell with the developers!
don’t worry. it will never happen.
A narrative used far too often. Prospective land clearing has to be made illegal and punishable by prison not just a fine!
As our footprint and quality of life diminishes things are going to get really nasty. It’s really not looking good.
Look Cayman, its this simple – you’ve been warned.
You see Rum Point and West Bay Road/SMB all completely built up beyond anything most of us felt could ever happen even just 20 years ago. We all hear the stories about old Cayman and how it was.
Well, you’ve got a few parts of the main island left to protect and keep ‘traditional’ and free from development.
Up to you. Otherwise in 20 years it’ll be (as the 30th floor of the Dart Tower is poured where Wendy’s used to be) oh, i remember when i could ramble along the East Coast without fear of a tourist screaming at me to get off his beach…
Cayman has gone. This place has no soul anymore.
move to the brac then….lots of ‘soul’ and no people or attractions.
bet you can’t do 3 months in the brac.
I was thinking exactly the same thing
Me too
I saw they’re trying to sell a penthouse for $22m. This is just completely ridiculous on every front.
Can you imagine guests trying to get back to their hotel from West Bay Road between the hours of 4pm and 7pm or vice versa with a plane to catch? Can you imagine the additional traffic this place will cause? Can you imagine guests trying to find somewhere to eat other than the hotel?
Complete lunacy but expect nothing else from Cayman’s entirely incompetent and greedy politicians.
I think anyone that buys a $22 million penthouse is probably not going to have to worry about rushing to the airport to catch a commercial flight….
….more like a leisurely drive to the hangar where their private jet is patiently waiting to onboard them.
helicopter pad soon come
How’s Ironwood coming along?
Put this is the same bucket as Lacovia, will never happen.
This project is not what the people of beach bay and surrounding area want.
So? It isnt your land. It was privately purchased in good faith for millions of dollars with the ability to build on it.
You expect rational persons to buy development land and keep it as a bush?
You have your land; they have theirs. STF.
Chris Saunders cannot be trusted he is all things to all people all the time
Sitrep: Government doesn’t care and the developer doesn’t care. Just another day in paradise… RIP Beach Bay tranquility. I’ll miss it…
Well. Their homes will be worth more now. But that’s all.
I was thinking exactly the same thing
And the traffic will be lovely for them!
Unfortunately it already is.
DART are also in long default of deliverables from last signed amended NRA deal, having received custom legislation, sweetheart land swaps, title conversion, expandable 30 year duty waivers, hotel tax rebates, and predictably time-forfeited social obligations. They even persuaded CIG to use NRA funds and gazette roads they built to service and develop their own land portfolio. When should we expect CIG to properly clawback title to the 220 acre Dragon Bay/Safehaven Lands to the Crown? How about the promised campsites/dog park depicted on John Doak’s intentions map, which now reside beneath the Indigo Bay Hotel? Hyatt dereliction fees? Applying Lands Law to Deckers, Calicos, Royal Palms, and all the other administratively re-wilded land portfolio? Lots more too. The biggest challenge on that file will be determining the exact start point/date of the bad relationship.
Long list of allegations, got citations?
Another bad deal and concessions given to developers by the PPM.
The legacy of PPM is selling out Caymanians and the country. We are dealing with the consequences of bad deals like this project and them looking out for themselves and their developer sponsors.
I think it’s important to note a few facts about this land just for the record. Also for whatever it’s worth Spencer said he did not know the value of duty concessions but said he would provide them if you email him – did that happen?
If this land was zoned low density residential…like it used to be: on 60 acres you are allowed to build 15 units per acre which equals 900 units.
Given 30% coverage allowances, that would come out to a gross total floor plate (ie ground floor) coverage of 18 acres or 784,000 square feet. That doesn’t count parking, pools, or other walkways and hardscape. The entire Ritz-Carlton is about 700k square feet. So imagine the entire RC hotel but on a single floor and that’s what would be permissible on this land just in LDR zoning. Add to that the fact that it’s allowed to go up to three stories. That puts the total buildable square footage at 2.35 million square feet and 900 units with 1,440 bedrooms. And that is with ZERO need for any variances. If you assume 2 cars per unit you’re talking about 1800 cars.
All that I’ve just written is publicly available information and anyone can fact check it all you like. That’s what’s allowed on 60 acres of LDR without the need for variances. Now, maybe because of a setback here or there it gets restricted a bit, but maybe not.
Bottom line is anyone owning that land, long before it was rezoned, could have built 900 units on it. And there wouldn’t be a thing the few dozen families living there could do to stop it. Now, which would you prefer: this hotel that’s proposed, or 900 homes, covering 2.35million square feet, and driving roughly 1800 cars?
You want to talk about traffic, or noise, or light pollution, or beach access; what do all of those things look like for both scenarios? And as Chris Saunders pointed out, the land is private and people are allowed to do quite a lot with their private land regardless of the neighbors not liking it.
To be honest, building 900 homes probably makes more financial sense than building the hotel. If I was the developer, that’s what I’d do.
I remember when Cayman Kai had a small handful of houses and we could run the beaches and play volleyball on the sandbar in the water near Rum Point. Now, we have tourists tell us that we are walking on “their beach” in front of the house they are renting for a short time. As a resident, this attitude makes me madder than hell. They don’t own the sandbar and we walk below the high water mark. I would hate to see Beach Bay lose its charm like Cayman Kai has.
Let’s not leave out that the PPM also used public funds to build and asphalt a service road to the fictional property. Island Paving isn’t a charity operation last we checked. Add that cost to the outrage.
As a property owner in Nature Circle, which is walking distance from this development, I watched the live stream, but regret not attending the meeting in person to show my support for this project.
I think the spokesperson that gave the presentation update handled himself very well with what seemed like full-on attacks from those against the project. He remain calmed and clear around people who were loud and heated, with the heat being directed at him. That’s a good skill to have in general.
Not many big developers have public meetings like this when you think of it. That plus all of the positive changes to the plan that have been made shows me that they are really trying.
I would cut this project some slack. It’s going to be a nice upgrade to the area (in my opinion), and also part of this Go East initiative which was a big deal back in the 2010s, but seems to have faded.
So disturbing to see Mandarin Oriental aligning their premium brand with lazy and deceptive advertorial social media campaigns depicting stolen scenes from Tillies/Palm Heights and impossible southern sunsets. Blocked!
Money talks in the Cayman Islands and politicians are mostly all of the same deplorable ilk regardless of their party affiliation.
Oh please….
– if residents wanted to preserve the land as is why did they not consider trying to buy the land for preservation? The fact is this private land was purchased for development.
AND
– for all those homeowners that built large houses on the ridge at Beach Bay, why can we not bemoan how those houses prevent the rest of us from walking on the ridge any time we want. Or can we perhaps walk on your private property that you purchased and built on?
Such HYPOCRISY and NOT IN MY BACKYARDism.
All of YOU in that whole area also all cleared land and built man-made structures. Such crybabies and false ‘victims’.
Are you really comparing a Three story family home with occupancy ranging from 10- 20 persons to a commercial 10 story hotel with a max occupancy of over 300??
A single family home constructed on roughly an acre and a half vs the hotel which covers larger square footage? Why would the residents purchase the other plots of land to retain the tranquil environment, when historically new home owners have followed suit and maintained the environment vs changing it all together.
We have to keep this public like the old west bay public beach stolen jewel. People who are weak make fun of those standing up for what is right and fighting for a cause. Thank you all of for your efforts you inspire us all to become the storm.
The Spenser guy handled it all like a champ.