Angry Beach Bay residents rail against developers

Beach Bay Resort site

Spencer Levine at the meeting about the Beach Bay Resort

(CNS): Residents in the Beach Bay area expressed their anger and frustration over a proposed major resort development in their quiet residential community when they came face to face with a representative for the overseas developers at a meeting Tuesday evening. The ever-changing hotel project by SJP Development first received planning permission in 2017 but before that the land was rezoned by the PPM government, with limited public consultation, and a massive CI$25 million concession deal was given to the developers.

However, Finance Minister Chris Saunders, who is now responsible for duty and other concessions, told CNS that the new government is not constitutionally obligated to give the waivers agreed under that deal. He said that since coming to office, the government has not given any concessions on duty or fees or other waivers to any major developers.

Saunders told CNS that it is now “a completely different environment” from when the deal was signed in 2015. He said waiver decisions are made by Cabinet, but when, or if, the developers applied for concessions on this project it would be considered, so he could not preempt that. However, the PACT Government could not be bound by decisions made by a previous administration and they would be guided by the feelings of residents as well as the economic circumstances and government policy, he said.

Representing the developers, Spencer Levine, President at RAL Development Services, outlined the proposed 10-storey beachfront hotel and residency resort that will be under the Mandarin Oriental brand and is now scheduled to break ground in August. But he struggled to tell the angry residents how they would benefit from the project, which includes a penthouse apartment selling for $22 million. He also failed to answer questions from CNS about the concessions the development has received to date and their expectations about the remaining $25 million giveaway.

He was unable to confirm if the developers had received any further waivers beyond the more than CI$582,000 they had already received, as of April 2019, under the last government, which included money that should have gone to the Environmental Protection Fund.

While the developers have already benefited from concessions, the residents made it very clear at the meeting that they would suffer as a result of this project. Many have lived in the community for decades and were unaware of the rezoning that enabled SJP to submit plans for a resort, including a ten-storey hotel and a seven-storey apartment building.

The scale of the project has been of great concern in the low-density, residential family community, compounded by the fact that it would change the entire area completely. But throughout the whole planning process, only people living within a very limited distance of the project were allowed to formally object.

Their loss of beach access, the increase in traffic, the noise and impact of construction, the clearing of wilderness and an end to the tranquillity the homeowners were looking for when they bought or built their homes were all issues raised by residents at the meeting. They were also still angry about past snubs by the developers who have failed to engage with them at any point.

Levine said that the island would benefit from the project because of the tourists it would bring and the 500 jobs it would create. However, residents pointed out that the arrival of tourists would undermine their quality of life and historically few, if any, Caymanians ever benefit from this type of job creation.

Saunders, who is the MP for Bodden Town West where the site of the proposed hotel is located, said he wanted to hear what residents have to say about the situation. But his efforts to distance himself from the chain of events relating to the project over the last few years did not go down well.

Although he was not in government when the zoning was changed or the concessions given, he has been the representative for the area since 2017. Residents made it clear they felt he could have done more over the last twelve months to halt the project, though they appeared resigned to the fact that it was too late to save their community.

Saunders said that the government could not do anything about what has happened in the past but he said it could ensure it would not happen again and that he did not want to see Cayman turn into a concrete jungle any more than his constituents.