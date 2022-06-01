Activist’s legal battle with developer rolls on

Linda Clark outside Parliament

(CNS): Caymanian environmental scientist Linda Clark’s free speech battle with luxury condo developer Morne Botes is rolling on through the courts towards a costly defamation trial. In the latest ruling from the court in the year-long libel case, a judge has dismissed efforts by Botes to seek costs from Clark following an earlier hearing in which he ruled that the words used by Clark in a social media post questioning one of Botes’ stalled projects could be defamatory, paving the way for a trial.

Botes had attempted to seek the costs for his own legal team from Clark because he believed he had won the intermediate hearing. But that hearing was held to establish just one point and whether or not a trial could go ahead. Despite his claims on social media, the developer of Boggy Sands Club resort in West Bay has not won the case, which has not yet been decided.

In a ruling delivered on 26 May, Acting Justice Alistair Walters said Clark did not have to pay Botes’ costs for that hearing as the case was not over, and just because he had ruled that the words were defamatory, this did not mean the case would necessarily end in the developer’s favour.

During the previous hearing, none of the evidence that Clark has to support the original comment she posted and the subsequent online exchange that followed has been aired before a judge.

A trial date has not yet been set for the case. In the meantime, Clark has been gaining support on social media, given the implication of the trial for online forums. Clark is accused of defaming Botes as a result of critical comments on the social media page, Cayman Development Watch, which she administered.

Clark posted a comment in relation to development at Barker’s Beach in West Bay, a proposed project that does not have planning permission. It linked to a CNS article about the vulnerability of the local property market to money laundering, which had been raised by the Caribbean Financial Action Task Force (CFATF).

People are increasingly speaking out on social media platforms against luxury beachfront development that poses a risk of beach erosion, continues to limit local access to beaches, pushes property prices beyond the reach of local people and is generally sold to overseas buyers. And they are using various online forums to demonstrate their objections to the type of development that has been very common here over the last five years or so that many believe provides almost no benefit to the local economy or society.

If Botes is successful, this will have a chilling effect on the discussions and the desire for people to be heard on this critical topic. As a result, efforts are being made to help Clark fund her defence and ensure that her legal team can respond to the suit on an equal footing.

A GoFundMe page was created this week and friends of Clark are urging people to give what they can, given the significance of the case. This could be the first time in Cayman where a discussion on social media leads to a defamation award.