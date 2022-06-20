Activists call for dedicated plastic clean-up

Plastic removed from Cayman beaches

(CNS): Volunteers on all three Cayman Islands have collected more than 76,000 pounds of trash, mostly plastic, during 80 beach and mangrove clean-up events over the last five years, and now Plastic Free Cayman is calling on government to start employing people to regularly clean up the beaches. The non-profit group, which also lobbies for a ban on single-use plastics, said the Cayman Islands must try to limit the dangerous microplastics entering the marine environment.

The significant amount of plastic that washes up on Cayman’s beaches and around mangroves, exacerbated by the amount discarded locally, was illustrated by the 1,000lbs of trash removed from the coastline around Safehaven over the last month alone, with 630lbs collected just this weekend.

Volunteers collected trash that had washed ashore from Haiti, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic, but the activists said it was very clear that local litter is still a major issue and there is very little enforcement of Cayman’s anti-litter law. The organisers said two of the most common trash items found in the area just across from the Golf Club were beer bottles and condoms.

“This calls into question the need for a government-based clean-up initiative that could employ workers to maintain the health and safety of our local beaches,” a spokesperson for the local environmental group said. “Even with much of the focus centred on cleaning the mangrove areas, there still remains many microplastics throughout this ecosystem. In fact, crabs, worms and small fish are ingesting these plastics and even making them part of their habitats.”

This Father’s Day weekend was the third clean-up in this area over the last month and the 80th event PFC has hosted since its inception. The activists have already picked up more than 5,000lbs of trash from the coastline so far this year.