ACC probe underway into NHDT topsoil scandal

Topsoil and fill on the Ebanks family farm

(CNS): Deputy Governor Franz Manderson told Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart that he could not give him any information about the allegations that topsoil and fill taken from the National Housing Development Trust site in North Side were misappropriated because the issue was under investigation by the Anti-Corruption Commission.

In Parliament on Thursday, Manderson also revealed that an investigation into the leak of a report to CNS about the opening of overseas offices and the Dubai Expo had been conducted and the source had not been found.

The opposition had been particularly angry about the leak of the report by the Office of the Auditor General about the mismanagement of the opening of overseas offices and Cayman’s attendance at the Dubai Expo, rather than its content, since the criticisms in the report related to the last year of the PPM administration.

Auditor General Sue Winspear had found that people had acted outside of the law, especially in the last few months of the government after the election had been called. Since then, in addition to the internal leak inquiry, there has been an investigation into Chief Officer Eric Bush, which cleared him of wrongdoing, despite Winspear’s findings.

Answering two questions from the opposition leader about investigations into alleged wrongdoing in government, Manderson gave very short responses. In relation to the leak, the DG said, “Unfortunately we were unable to identify the source of the leak.” In response to McTaggart’s question about the topsoil, Manderson said, “I can confirm that this matter is under investigation by the Anti-Corruption Commission and I am unable to provide further comment.”

In March CNS first reported on allegations that the soil from the newly cleared Housing Trust site had found its way to the land belonging to the chairperson of the NHDT Board. Although we sent a number of questions to officials about the matter, we never received a response. We first reached out to all those involved on 3 March and followed up twice, but we still have not received any response.

On Thursday, the opposition leader also asked Finance Minister Chirs Saunders about a proposed $400 million 30-year bullet bond to finance borrowing, which led to another short but emphatic answer. The minister said that said government was not pursuing this bond or any other kind.

Saunders had originally suggested that the government was planning to pursue such a bond to help retired homeowners get reverse mortgages as a way of helping them access their own equity and reduce their dependence on financial support from government. He did not say if alternative financing is being sought for the idea or if there has since been a policy reversal.