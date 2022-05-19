WORC rolls out zero tolerance application policy

WORC office

(CNS): Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman (WORC) is announcing that from now on incomplete applications will not be accepted. Customers are required to provide all of the required information for work permit and other applications in order for those applications to be processed. Labour Minister Chris Saunders has announced a policy to fully automate the application process to speed things up, and in order to move towards that end applications have to be complete.

In a press release about the new zero-tolerance policy, WORC said it is striving to improve customer service by reducing the time spent processing incomplete applications. “This will allow for better efficiency in the turnaround time for customers who submit completed applications,” officials said.

Applications are considered incomplete if:

Sections of the application form are not completed;

Personal details such as name, address, telephone number, email address, etc. are missing

Signatures are not affixed;

All required documents (on the checklist) have not been submitted with each application;

Missing a Trade & Business License (if applicable);

English Language Tests results, Police Records, Vaccinations cards, Health Insurance or Pension Plan details are missing.

Customers can visit the WORC website to review application checklists before submitting applications at the WORC Apollo House office or via the online Stand Alone Payment portal.

For more information email worc@gov.ky or call 945-9672.