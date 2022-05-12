Woman escapes with minor injuries after flipping car

Accident on ETH Wednesday morning (from social media)

(CNS): A driver received only minor injuries after flipping her car following a collision on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway just before the Cost-U-Less roundabout around 6:30 Wednesday morning. No other cars were involved and police are now investigating the cause of the crash.

Police said the woman, who was travelling north, drifted to the right, collided with the median, hit and damged a utility pole, and overturned the car in the inner southbound land, causing the lane to be closed during rush hour. The woman was taken by ambulance to hospital, where she was treated for minor injuries.