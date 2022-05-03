Two suspect burglars charged over four break-ins

RCIPS van outside courthouse

(CNS): Two men who were arrested late last week in relation to four different burglaries across West Bay and George Town as well as a third man who was caught attempting to break into a home on Walker’s Road appeared in court Monday facing various charges. A 19-year-old West Bay man and a 33-year-old man from George Town were both charged separately with two counts of burglary, each in relation to four incidents. But both men are also suspects in a number of other cases.

The other man, aged 45 of George Town, who was arrested on Wednesday, 27 May, has been formally charged with criminal trespass.