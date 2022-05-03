Two suspect burglars charged over four break-ins

| 02/05/2022
RCIPS van outside courthouse

(CNS): Two men who were arrested late last week in relation to four different burglaries across West Bay and George Town as well as a third man who was caught attempting to break into a home on Walker’s Road appeared in court Monday facing various charges. A 19-year-old West Bay man and a 33-year-old man from George Town were both charged separately with two counts of burglary, each in relation to four incidents. But both men are also suspects in a number of other cases.

The other man, aged 45 of George Town, who was arrested on Wednesday, 27 May, has been formally charged with criminal trespass.

Share your vote!


How do you feel after reading this?
  • Fascinated
  • Happy
  • Sad
  • Angry
  • Bored
  • Afraid
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: ,

Category: Crime, Police

Comments are closed.

«