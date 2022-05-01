Two more migrant boats arrive on Cayman Brac

Cuban vessel arrived Saturday night, 30 April (photo by CBC)

(CNS): Just days after the director of border control, Charles Clifford, said that government was rolling out a plan to deal with a potential mass arrival of Cuban migrants in local waters, another 18 people arrived in Cayman Brac Saturday in two vessels. The first boat arrived in Spot Bay at 1:15pm carrying one woman and eight men, officials said. Later that night, at 11pm, another make-shift boat, also with eight men and one woman, arrived on the south shore.

Officials said that all the migrants appeared to be in good health, though one man who arrived on the second boat was treated by the Health Services Authority’s Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) for a laceration to his foot.

Officials said all of the migrants are being processed in accordance with CBC’s established protocols relating to COVID-19 and they will be transported to Grand Cayman as soon as possible. The arrival of the latest two boats brings the number of refugees in CBC care to 135.

Cuba is currently suffering from serious food and medicine shortages, which has fuelled a significant increase in migration from the island to the United States. According to news reports, Nearly 80,000 Cubans have been apprehended at the US border with Mexico since October 2021. Cuba’s government blames the United States’ trade embargo and tightened sanctions for the economic woes.