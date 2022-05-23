Tourism stipend phases out with $106M pricetag

Chief Officer Wesley Howell

(CNS): Today the government issued what is likely to be the penultimate payment to displaced workers who were registered for the tourism stipend programme, as it transitions those who have still not returned to jobs in the sector onto different grants or other support initiatives through the Needs Assessment Unit. By the end of June government will have spent well over $106 million on supporting local tourism workers through the pandemic, according to the latest figures from the auditor general.

The Ministry of Labour has just completed a mandatory survey of the remaining recipients, and while the findings have not yet been released, Chief Officer Wesley Howell has said that the numbers have dropped again as more people confirm that they are back at work.

The second assessment of stipend recipients was to gauge the need for continued financial assistance beyond the lifetime of the stipend programme. As it winds down, Caymanians who need assistance to find work or training opportunities are being told to register with Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman (WORC), where they can access the help they need, including getting an assigned employment services officer for one-on-one job-seeking support.

“Thank you to those persons who contacted the ministry to advise that they were now employed and no longer needed the stipend, or that their circumstances changed and they would like to be removed from the programme,” Howell said. “It has helped us ensure that the resources allocated to this programme are put where they are truly needed.”

The Travel Cayman team has also been helping the ministry with the workload regarding this programme as they have been dealing with a lot of queries, Howell said. “Having additional dedicated resources to assist us each month to field queries and offer assistance with completing mandatory surveys allowed for customer concerns and queries to get answered in a timely manner, as we were receiving upwards of 50 to 100 calls a day,” he said.

The tourism stipend was a temporary programme put in place to help workers face the sudden closure of Cayman’s borders and a shutdown that lasted almost two years. But as the borders have reopened, tourism is now making a steady return so people are also returning to work and government is hoping to significantly shorten the list that once included more than 3,000 people.

Given the circumstances in March 2020 when the borders closed, the process of claiming the stipend was made relatively straightforward. People were asked for their last pay slips or invoices to show that their job or source of income was gone. But along the way few checks were made and the ministry has admitted that some people were claiming the money fraudulently. Several cases are now under investigation.

The names and email addresses of most of the recipients were made public due to a mistake by staff in the ministry, which led to widespread reports to the ministry about people on the list receiving the payments who were already working again. This included four people who were locked up at HMP Northward.

Despite some challenges with the stipend, the payments were essential for many people, such as tour bus drivers and boat captains, given the complete lockdown. However, the government is now faced with the challenge of withdrawing a payment that families have come to depend upon. And while people may be back in some kind of work, some are still only earning a fraction of their former salaries at a time when the cost of living is soaring.