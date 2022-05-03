Temporary LPH layout to ease jams as work continues

(CNS): A new temporary road layout along the Linford Pierson Highway is now in effect in an effort to ease the traffic jams there as construction work on the widening project continues. Officials said this should offer some relief from the traffic tailbacks until the new lanes and larger roundabout is finished, which is expected to be next summer. The overall project involves widening the road from two to six lanes between Agnes Way Roundabout and the lights at the Bobby Thompson Way-Smith Road junction.

The project is seen as a major part of easing the traffic congestion for commuters travelling between George Town and the Eastern Districts, where the sheer volume of traffic going through the Red Bay and Grand Harbour areas, the narrowest point in Grand Cayman, has created unprecedented traffic jams.

Motorists are advised to take extra care when passing through the construction area and to keep up to date with any possible interruptions to the routine traffic flow within that area as the work rolls on over the next year.