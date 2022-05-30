Students can defer exams missed due to COVID-19

(CNS): Education officials at the Department of Education Services (DES) say that students who cannot sit scheduled Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations due to COVID-19 may defer them until the next sitting in January or in June 2023 without having to re-register but will not be able to take them in this exam cycle. Parents need to contact their schools as soon as possible to seek a deferral for an examination.

The DES said it was difficult to say how many students will be impacted as the situation is constantly changing. Year 11 students are currently on study leave and only a few requests for deferrals have been received so far. But according to the latest figures from Public Health, over 1,600 people are in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, and although the new case numbers are beginning to drop, the rolling seven-day average as of Friday was 90 cases.

“The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) allows candidates to sit exams that they previously missed due to illness or other unavoidable circumstances during the next sitting without the need for re-registration. I urge parents to utilise this provision where applicable,” DES Director Mark Ray said.

He added that the schools were “eager to facilitate this process” but that “candidates must notify schools of their intention to defer promptly to ensure that the process goes smoothly”.

Candidates who wish to defer exams must notify their school at least one day before the scheduled date. The school will then apply to CXC for the deferral on the candidate’s behalf. The DES noted that missed examinations cannot be issued at a later date during the same examination cycle because the content of the exam would have been already exposed to the students.

Other examining bodies, including Pearson, which offers General Certificate of Secondary Education (GCSE) exams, allow candidates to withdraw without penalty up until the scheduled exam date.

To seek a deferral or withdraw from an examination, please contact the principal/director of your child’s school using the contact information below: