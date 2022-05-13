Stormy weather ahead serves as timely reminder

PWD staff check out hurricane shutters (file photo)

(CNS): With the start of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season just over two weeks away and some severe weather expected in Cayman next week, possibly even the first official storm of the season, residents are reminded to use this Discovery Day holiday weekend to get their preparations completed. Hazard Management Cayman Islands (HMCI) and the Cayman Islands National Weather Service (CINWS) are encouraging the public to be prepared, have a plan, and monitor official sources for updates.

“The inclement weather forecasts circulating on social media are a timely reminder of the need to be prepared ahead of hurricane season,” said HMCI Director Danielle Coleman. “Now is the time to stock up on emergency supplies and items for securing your home, make a plan for your family or business, and stay tuned to radio and local television for the latest official notices from Hazard Management and the National Weather Service.”

Weather Service Director John Tibbetts said the models are forecasting severe weather beginning on or around 20 May but advised the public to continue monitoring official sources for more accurate forecasts in the coming days. “It’s important to continue to monitor the National Weather Service, and verify updates shared on social media against official sources,” he said. “A lot can happen in a week.”

Some forecasters are suggesting the first tropical system of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season could take shape next week in our region. On Friday Accuweather meteorologists were looking closely at the western Caribbean and a potential disturbance, given that we have some of the warmest water in the entire Atlantic basin at the moment.

Premier Wayne Panton pointed out that global climate change increases the need for the Cayman Islands community to be prepared for severe weather events.

“More frequent and intense storms are one impact of increased global temperatures that is particularly relevant to our country,” Panton said. “Being prepared is one of the most important things we can do as individuals, as families, businesses and communities to minimise the impacts of severe weather events,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Weather Service is also still working to complete repairs to the Doppler radar, which have been hampered by supply chain issues. While one part necessary to fix the backup generator has arrived on-island and is expected to be installed later this month, the Weather Service continues to wait on an additional part for the weather radar.

“Earlier in the year, we were hopeful the part would arrive well ahead of the 2022 hurricane season but the order is still in progress and an updated arrival date has not been provided,” Tibbetts explained. “We continue to follow up with the radar manufacturer on the status of our order and are making every effort to get the radar up and running as soon as possible.”

Although the radar is out of action, the weather director said the team continues to deliver accurate, timely forecasts, advisories and warnings using the other tools and services.