Social media exec in line-up for Economic Outlook conference

(CNS): The 19th annual RF Economic Outlook Conference will take place on Wednesday, 8 June, under the theme “Future Forces: World-Changing Ideas”. The international guest speakers for the long-running local business forum include a blockchain entrepreneur, a geopolitical strategist, a global disruption expert, as well as an executive for Facebook and Google.

“This year’s conference will explore such themes as the geopolitical forces impacting global powers, the future of work and hybrid work models, the future of investment and the rapidly expanding role of digital assets, and the future of technology and the emerging trends that will change how we live,” said RF Group President Michael Anderson.

“Over the last two years, the world has experienced unprecedented disruption in our day to day lives. Not only has the number of disrupted areas increased but the pace of change has been exponential. While these changes create significant risks, they also provide massive opportunities which we hope to highlight,” he said.

The 2022 event will be held simultaneously across three regions: at the Kimpton Hotel here in the Cayman Islands, as well as in the Bahamas and the Eastern Caribbean. “Whether you are government or business leaders, or simply individuals trying to create suitable strategies for the opportunities and risks that lie ahead, this year’s RF Economic Outlook promises to provide a full day of thought-provoking and exciting presentations that will leave you empowered to take on the future,” Anderson added.

Premier Wayne Panton will open the conference and the afternoon will feature a digital currency focused panel discussion around regulatory and operational incentives and the challenges for private sector organisations in blockchain and related technologies. The panel will be moderated by Tammi Sulliman, Director of Communications at Block.one.

Presenters at the conference include Dex Hunter-Torricke, Communications Executive for Facebook & Google, Keith Herman, Serial Tech Entrepreneur and Blockchain Expert, John Sitilides, Geopolitical & Geo-Economic Strategist & Shawn Kanungo, Global Disruption Strategist.

“The world is undergoing rapid and seismic geopolitical changes that have entered the financial sphere, said Desmond Kinch, founder of Overseas Asset Management, a long-term sponsor of the conference. “Sanctions and other financial restrictions are being used as weapons in these hot and cold wars. We are particularly looking forward to John Sitilides sharing his views and analysis of this complicated interaction between world powers at this year’s event.”

