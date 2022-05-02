Small resort faces beach loss from new hotel

Coral Sands (from social media)

(CNS): The manager of Coral Sands, a small George Town condo resort, told the Central Planning Authority that the seawall constructed as part of a hotel development next door is taking the beach away from the older condo complex on North Church Street. The owners of the resort made a planning application for a sea wall in an effort to save its beach, which they now fear will be completely eroded. But the application was refused, largely because the wall did not meet ocean setbacks but also because it was unlikely to solve the problem.

According to the minutes from the CPA meeting on 13 April, Coral Sands Manager Harry Lynch told the members that they wanted to stop hurricanes and nor’westers from taking away what is naturally a transient beach because it will no longer be replenished when the hotel currently under construction by NCB next door is finished.

While the beach has historically come and gone, the Coral Sand owners will be sandwiched between an older wall to the south and soon a new resort to the north that will prevent any sand returning to their shoreline once weather takes away what is still here now.

But the CPA raised its concerns, which aligned with those submitted by the Department of Environment, that the proposed wall would likely have the opposite effect and actually wash away the entire beach. In its submissions, the DoE said the wall was too close to the ocean and its construction would have a negative impact on the water by the hotel, which is a marine protected area.

The department noted that the recent construction of a seawall at Regal Beach Club condos caused major turbidity and sedimentation, polluting the marine environment. The DoE explained that it takes a position against any hard structures on an active beach or close to the mean high water mark because the greater the distance waves can travel up a beach before hitting a barrier, the more energy is dissipated.

“The seawall would likely prevent this natural activity,” the DoE said, noting that it would prevent, not help, with the nourishment of the beach after a significant storm event by inhibiting the natural beach recovery process of what is a perched beach. It is well documented that seawalls are the cause of long-term beach erosion, the DoE added.

According to the minutes, the CPA refused the application because it did not comply with the minimum required setback from the high water mark and that it “is of the opinion that the applicant failed to adequately justify the lesser setback”.