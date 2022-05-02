Small resort faces beach loss from new hotel
(CNS): The manager of Coral Sands, a small George Town condo resort, told the Central Planning Authority that the seawall constructed as part of a hotel development next door is taking the beach away from the older condo complex on North Church Street. The owners of the resort made a planning application for a sea wall in an effort to save its beach, which they now fear will be completely eroded. But the application was refused, largely because the wall did not meet ocean setbacks but also because it was unlikely to solve the problem.
According to the minutes from the CPA meeting on 13 April, Coral Sands Manager Harry Lynch told the members that they wanted to stop hurricanes and nor’westers from taking away what is naturally a transient beach because it will no longer be replenished when the hotel currently under construction by NCB next door is finished.
While the beach has historically come and gone, the Coral Sand owners will be sandwiched between an older wall to the south and soon a new resort to the north that will prevent any sand returning to their shoreline once weather takes away what is still here now.
But the CPA raised its concerns, which aligned with those submitted by the Department of Environment, that the proposed wall would likely have the opposite effect and actually wash away the entire beach. In its submissions, the DoE said the wall was too close to the ocean and its construction would have a negative impact on the water by the hotel, which is a marine protected area.
The department noted that the recent construction of a seawall at Regal Beach Club condos caused major turbidity and sedimentation, polluting the marine environment. The DoE explained that it takes a position against any hard structures on an active beach or close to the mean high water mark because the greater the distance waves can travel up a beach before hitting a barrier, the more energy is dissipated.
“The seawall would likely prevent this natural activity,” the DoE said, noting that it would prevent, not help, with the nourishment of the beach after a significant storm event by inhibiting the natural beach recovery process of what is a perched beach. It is well documented that seawalls are the cause of long-term beach erosion, the DoE added.
According to the minutes, the CPA refused the application because it did not comply with the minimum required setback from the high water mark and that it “is of the opinion that the applicant failed to adequately justify the lesser setback”.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: development, Local News, Science & Nature
Poor rich people losing their beach, oh dear, how sad, never mind
Loss of beach is a problem for All of us.
I wonder who sold it to them……never mind
And the beat goes on and on and on.Where is the common sense in all this BS that keeps getting approved.I am sure people are sick and tired of my talking about this but I have talked about this from the late 70s to present day.When will enough be enough?Much of all this goes back to the Marriott putting in the pool and patio which surprise surprise has started the domino effect.People get your head out of the sand before it will change to getting your heads out of the water.As a footnote have any of the CPA board ever been to look at the destruction their IDIOTIC decisions are creating?
MAYBE ITS TIME.
12:15, are you on the PB or a Developer because those are the only 2 parties that would give an answer like that.
How the F does losing your beach and being sandwiched in-between two properties increase your land value exactly?
a generation or 2 from now, kids here will have to look at videos to see what a white sandy beach look like. sad.
Regal Beach is just one of a number of disgraceful installations along SMB corridor (and its seawall too!). Apparently they now sell for over $3M for the rights to have the water splash around your ankles while you cook in your kitchen!
CPA is a joke. has been for decades. The shoreline and ambience of our Islands are being ruined for short term gain at massive expense medium and long term. Such a shame.
Not sure you read the article.
The CPA REFUSED the application to build a seawall.
Make NCB remove the sea wall at the Tides in South Sound NOW before it is too late! It is only a matter of time before that beach is gone forever!
NCB only cares about property sales, but not the natural environment. Actions speak volumes, and louder than words.
NCB doesnt own Tides…
The Tides sea-wall will be removed in due course , along with a lot of other infra-structure.
Planning permission is vested. Worse, the law allows – in fact requires – the owner to repair and maintain structures so like Boggy Sands seawall, the most the CPA can do is gamble that a newly located rebuild will be better than repairing the old build (which doesnt even require permission). Theres NO law that allows any Board, Department or Ministry to make someone remove something that was legally approved and built no matter how much the public cries for it. LOBBY YOUR MPs to change the LAWS!
NCB are PPM lackeys so they got all the permits they needed without concerns for future consequences.
Can none of these effing clowns figure out that putting structures in the way of natural flow of currents will eff things up?
Complete and utter f***tards.
Greed is a helluva drug
Shocker. The CPA are the ones who approved the hotel neighbors sea wall (the one causing all the issues) and all of a sudden they care about the beach but won’t allow those damaged by their approval of the hotel to attempt to fix their beach. What a mess this whole planning approval process is.
sue the CPA and NCB and hope I am on the jury
I think that was the old PPM CPA “rubber stamp” board that approved the seawall at the NCB Hilton project not this one, not that it matters too much but finally glad to see this one getting some balls and able to say no..
Ignorant comment. Different CPA board. Get a little caught nah?
Simply remove all of the walls.
Selfish Greed.
Just to keep locals off the beaches.
There soon wont be any beaches for anyone; FACT
Piss poor planning (that we pay millions for).
I’m sympathetic to Coral Sands and hope that they can find a feasible solution to their beach erosion concerns. I can remember great times swimming out there and relaxing on that beach with friends.
In a fairness, Coral Beach has been their since the 1990s and, therefore, hope that the neighboring development doesn’t disadvantage to significantly.
That being said, the neighboring development is likely to increase the land value of Coral Beach. So, perhaps there may be some type of benefit-deficit trade off there.