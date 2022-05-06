Serial child abuser jailed for over 8 years

Neville Lloyd Passard

(CNS): A 57-year-old man who was convicted of abusing at least six children for a period of several years, one of whom was only five years old when he indecently assaulted her, was jailed Thursday for eight and a half years. Neville Lloyd Passard was convicted last October on eleven counts of defilement and indecent assault against his young female victims and remanded to HMP Northward. In addition to the prison time, after he is released Passard will be subject to a sexual harm prevention order for ten years.

As she delivered her ruling on Thursday, Justice Cheryll Richards outlined some of the details of the case. The defendant knew all of his victims, had easy access to them and in some cases was in a position of trust when he abused them.

The judge said that Passard had tried to conceal the abuse and that some of the abuse took place in the presence of other victims. Passard had forced the children to perform oral sex on him and had performed sex acts on the little girls, some of whom submitted victim impacts to the court outlining their ordeal and terrible consequences.

Passard was arrested in January 2019 at the airport following a report by the mother of one of the children after the abuse came to light. He denied the allegations, claiming he was set up by one of the children’s family members. As a result of his not guilty plea, the children had to testify at trial via video link.