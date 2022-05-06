Serial child abuser jailed for over 8 years
(CNS): A 57-year-old man who was convicted of abusing at least six children for a period of several years, one of whom was only five years old when he indecently assaulted her, was jailed Thursday for eight and a half years. Neville Lloyd Passard was convicted last October on eleven counts of defilement and indecent assault against his young female victims and remanded to HMP Northward. In addition to the prison time, after he is released Passard will be subject to a sexual harm prevention order for ten years.
As she delivered her ruling on Thursday, Justice Cheryll Richards outlined some of the details of the case. The defendant knew all of his victims, had easy access to them and in some cases was in a position of trust when he abused them.
The judge said that Passard had tried to conceal the abuse and that some of the abuse took place in the presence of other victims. Passard had forced the children to perform oral sex on him and had performed sex acts on the little girls, some of whom submitted victim impacts to the court outlining their ordeal and terrible consequences.
Passard was arrested in January 2019 at the airport following a report by the mother of one of the children after the abuse came to light. He denied the allegations, claiming he was set up by one of the children’s family members. As a result of his not guilty plea, the children had to testify at trial via video link.
Molesting SIX different children. Refusing to plead guilty, making the children have to testify about it in court! Getting convicted for 11 separate crimes. How can a sentence of just eight years be justified for so many horrible crimes? Especially when he will only have to serve about half of it. Twenty years would be a more appropriate minimum. It’s hard to understand how Justice Richards could fail to impose a more serious sentence than this. Why so lenient Judge?
Sick guy. Castration is the only rehabilitation for them.
Deportation order?
8 years?! Should lock this monster up for life.