School outbreak boosts active case numbers
(CNS): After a reported outbreak of COVID-19 at Cayman Prep on Friday, over 100 students and their family members were locked down over the weekend. The positive tests boosted the number of people in isolation and on Monday Public Health said there were an estimated 1,778 active cases, including 58 on the Sister Islands.
Eight people are in the hospital, five of whom are unvaccinated. Another 254 people tested positive between Friday and Sunday evening as the resurgence of the coronavirus continues. The rolling seven-day case average is currently 114.
The government has not yet given any indication as to which restrictions, if any, might be lifted at the end of this month. While parents are pushing hard for the mask mandate to be dropped in schools, this latest outbreak could delay any consideration being given to a reprieve for kids until the start of the new school year.
Meanwhile, with so many people in quarantine, pressure is mounting for the government to drop the strict PCR testing before people are allowed to leave isolation.
Officials continue to urge parents to get their kids vaccinated. COVID-19 vaccination clinics for children aged 5 – 11 are by appointment only, and the schedule has now been released for the rest of May and into June.
CIG COVID-19 information and resources
Report positive lateral flow test results
See current vaccine and testing schedule
An Isolation Support Line is available to help by delivering groceries or other essential supplies for people required to isolate suddenly, and who do not have other resources and support.
For Isolation Support call 946-3530 or 1-800-534-3530 or email isolationsupport@gov.ky
Operational hours 9am-4pm, Monday to Friday, and 9am-1pm on Saturday.
For mental health support, the Mental Health Helpline can be reached on
1-800-534-6463(MIND) from Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm
If you have flu symptoms contact the 24-hour Flu Hotline at 1-800-534-8600 or 947-3077
or email flu@hsa.ky
If you are having difficulty breathing, call 911
You do know that there are only 13 active cases at prep
Some people who have developed debilitating long COVID symptoms in the USA are finding their medical insurance will not cover the care they need, because without a PCR test they have no proof they were COVID positive in the first place.
Something to think about when choosing not reporting/not testing.
Long COVID can cause heart problems, headaches, vertigo, exhaustion, muscle weakness, breathing difficulties and many other symptoms.
Did you make this up?
Yes, long COVID is real. But no one must prove that current health problems relate to past COVID infection. It could be post-jabs by the way.
Besides, NO doctor in the world can even make such a connection based on prior COVID infection. Remember, many who got infected didn’t get sick. Doctors treat, if they can of course, all health problems regardless the cause and insurances DO NOT require any kind of proof.
So stop BSing.
My sister got infected and it progressed to sickness that lasted about 3 weeks. Her husband was back to normal within a week. Her “long COVID” is hair loss and a weird knee pain – yes, her pain is related to COVID.
Unfortunately doctors have no idea what to do with past-COVID (post-jabs) “…heart problems, headaches, vertigo, exhaustion, muscle weakness, breathing difficulties and many other symptoms”. I would add POTS to this list – Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome, for all symptoms that you list are also POTS symptoms. Learn about POTS on Dysautonomia International site. Just remember, POTS is not a orthostatic hypotension, for even doctors don’t know that.
Stop testing so much!! That will solve the problem! The increased cases are not leading to hospitalizations so why are we locking people in their homes?! The rest of the world has moved on and we are still stuck in the dark ages which is affecting small businesses, family incomes and more.
I agree 100%, no more testing = no more positives, problem just goes away. We should do the same with the courts. No more courts, no more criminals. Again problem solved. Genius!!!
The latest “outbreak” is additional evidence of the idiocy of the mask mandate.
Masks can only do so much (and people have to actually wear them properly, and not just wear floppy loose cotton that lets the breath escape out the sides). Ventilation and vaccination are also key.
#CovidIsAirborne and the virus aerosols can drift in the air for hours in a stuffy indoor room.