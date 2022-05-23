School outbreak boosts active case numbers

Cayman Prep and High School

(CNS): After a reported outbreak of COVID-19 at Cayman Prep on Friday, over 100 students and their family members were locked down over the weekend. The positive tests boosted the number of people in isolation and on Monday Public Health said there were an estimated 1,778 active cases, including 58 on the Sister Islands.

Eight people are in the hospital, five of whom are unvaccinated. Another 254 people tested positive between Friday and Sunday evening as the resurgence of the coronavirus continues. The rolling seven-day case average is currently 114.

The government has not yet given any indication as to which restrictions, if any, might be lifted at the end of this month. While parents are pushing hard for the mask mandate to be dropped in schools, this latest outbreak could delay any consideration being given to a reprieve for kids until the start of the new school year.

Meanwhile, with so many people in quarantine, pressure is mounting for the government to drop the strict PCR testing before people are allowed to leave isolation.

Officials continue to urge parents to get their kids vaccinated. COVID-19 vaccination clinics for children aged 5 – 11 are by appointment only, and the schedule has now been released for the rest of May and into June.