Powery’s case for brutal attack on mother rolls on

Jeffrey William Powery

(CNS): Well over three years after Jeffrey William Powery (37) brutally attacked his mother in her home, leaving her for dead, he has still not been sentenced due to delays in his mental health evaluations. Powery, who pleaded guilty to wounding with intent for the violent assault in December 2018, remains on remand at HMP Northward, but no sentence has been handed down. The court heard Friday that this was a result of the challenges surrounding psychiatric reports and their funding.

Cayman continues to experience problems dealing with people who have mental health issues and are charged with serious crimes. Cases drag on because of constant delays in getting comprehensive reports and diagnoses as well as treatment for those whose criminality is often fuelled by lifelong undiagnosed problems that also lead to substance abuse as a result of self-medication.

Powery is one of many inmates at HMP Northward who have serious psychiatric conditions but are housed in jail instead of in an appropriate facility. While government has invested in a residential mental health facility in East End, this will not offer any provision for the criminally insane.

Powery was said to have beaten his mother with a rock and left her unconscious on the floor of her home. He was arrested soon afterwards, but although the one time IT technician was charged with attempted murder, three months later prosecutors accepted his admission to intentionally wounding his mother.

He was remanded in custody and since then his case has been delayed a number of times due to his continued health problems that have seen him attempt to change his pleas and change attorneys. In addition, there have been substantial delays in the necessary reports documenting his issues and clearing legal aid funding for the reports.

On Friday the court fixed a sentencing date for July in the hopes that the necessary assessments will have been completed.