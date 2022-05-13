Police officer still not fired after sex assault conviction

| 13/05/2022 | 17 Comments
Antonio O’Neal Marshal (photo courtesy of Cayman Marl Road)

(CNS): Antonio O’Neal Marshal (43), a serving police officer with the Firearms Response Unit, has not been fired by the RCIPS following his conviction on Tuesday for indecent assault and remains on full pay. A jury found both Marshal and his partner, Ericka McFarlane Lynch, who is also a public servant, guilty of indecent assault on a woman. The pair had claimed at trial that the sexual encounter was consensual.

However, the victim, who was a reluctant witness, had described the encounter as an assault and said she was not a willing participant. She had not immediately made a formal report of the incident to the police but had confided in a police officer, who reported the matter to the RCIPS Professional Standards Unit and she was eventually persuaded to come forward.

Following Lynch and Marshal’s conviction, they were bailed until sentencing, which has been scheduled for 15 July.

The RCIPS said Thursday in response to CNS inquiries about Marshal’s potion with the police that he remained suspended from duty and the “Commissioner of Police is currently reviewing the jury verdict with a view to taking appropriate action”.

Category: Courts, Crime

Comments (17)

  1. Anonymous says:
    13/05/2022 at 12:20 pm

    What exactly would the CoP need to review about the verdict before he takes “appropriate action”? What are the circumstances that would allow the officer in question to remain employed by the RCIPS?

  2. Anonymous says:
    13/05/2022 at 12:13 pm

    Wow. He should be dismissed straight away once the conviction was imposed

    • Anonymous says:
      13/05/2022 at 1:21 pm

      No. He should have been dismissed immediately the prosecutors determined there was enough evidence to charge him!

  3. Anonymous says:
    13/05/2022 at 12:10 pm

    That’s nothing. Perhaps CNS can confirm but I believe certain expatriate prison officers caught smuggling drugs into prison months ago, are still employed. If Franz is aware of this and is permitting it he is unfit to run the civil service. We screw up the easy stuff. Imagine how bad the complicated stuff is.

  4. Anonymous says:
    13/05/2022 at 12:01 pm

    Wow- If he was employed at any other Company here in Cayman
    he would have been fired long time.

    • Anonymous says:
      13/05/2022 at 12:33 pm

      Yeah, but he works for the Jamaican Employment Bureau (otherwise known as the Law Enforcement Branch of our world class civil service).

  5. Anonymous says:
    13/05/2022 at 11:41 am

    When you have these types of people in the Firearms Unit, you have a problem.
    Martyn Roper missing in action again.

    82
  6. Anonymous says:
    13/05/2022 at 11:39 am

    Deport the pr!ck, we don’t want clowns like this around.

    84
    13/05/2022 at 10:32 am

    RCIPS is one of the biggest drains on the public purse.

    In the history of law enforcement, never has so little been achieved with so much.

    96
  8. Born Caymanian says:
    13/05/2022 at 9:54 am

    Right to family life too no doubt ? The Jamaicanization of Cayman continues full speed ahead unabated!

    95
  9. Anonymous says:
    13/05/2022 at 9:46 am

    Hello Commissioner? You there? When are you going to start being serious about the crime problem?

    83
  10. Cayman Sanction says:
    13/05/2022 at 9:46 am

    He not Caymanian so he got rights ! Remember what Baines said the RCIPs must reflect the diversity of the Community. We got many of his kind here so the police commissioner hands are tied Let me therefore remind unnah all our police prison legal department and judicial services and most of government now. We run tings here in Cayman!. Finally but not least our political infrastructure is inundated now with their political style and supporters. What a mess Cayman is in ?

    66
    • Anonymous says:
      13/05/2022 at 12:18 pm

      Your statement of “we run tings here in Cayman” is an illusion. Run the asylum maybe, even the politicians don’t run things, they’re operated just like puppets by you know who. Seems to me like Caymanians by birth do not run things. Prove me wrong.

      34
  11. Anonymous says:
    13/05/2022 at 9:23 am

    Well, I guess the Commissioner of Police is following the precedent set by the Cayman Islands toy “Parliament” – that a person convicted of a criminal offence is still regarded as a fit and proper for the position of Speaker of the House!!

    80
  12. Anonymous says:
    13/05/2022 at 9:21 am

    As always RCIP slow, retroactive and useless ….

    58
«
»