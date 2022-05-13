Police officer still not fired after sex assault conviction

Antonio O’Neal Marshal (photo courtesy of Cayman Marl Road)

(CNS): Antonio O’Neal Marshal (43), a serving police officer with the Firearms Response Unit, has not been fired by the RCIPS following his conviction on Tuesday for indecent assault and remains on full pay. A jury found both Marshal and his partner, Ericka McFarlane Lynch, who is also a public servant, guilty of indecent assault on a woman. The pair had claimed at trial that the sexual encounter was consensual.

However, the victim, who was a reluctant witness, had described the encounter as an assault and said she was not a willing participant. She had not immediately made a formal report of the incident to the police but had confided in a police officer, who reported the matter to the RCIPS Professional Standards Unit and she was eventually persuaded to come forward.

Following Lynch and Marshal’s conviction, they were bailed until sentencing, which has been scheduled for 15 July.

The RCIPS said Thursday in response to CNS inquiries about Marshal’s potion with the police that he remained suspended from duty and the “Commissioner of Police is currently reviewing the jury verdict with a view to taking appropriate action”.