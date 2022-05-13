Police officer still not fired after sex assault conviction
(CNS): Antonio O’Neal Marshal (43), a serving police officer with the Firearms Response Unit, has not been fired by the RCIPS following his conviction on Tuesday for indecent assault and remains on full pay. A jury found both Marshal and his partner, Ericka McFarlane Lynch, who is also a public servant, guilty of indecent assault on a woman. The pair had claimed at trial that the sexual encounter was consensual.
However, the victim, who was a reluctant witness, had described the encounter as an assault and said she was not a willing participant. She had not immediately made a formal report of the incident to the police but had confided in a police officer, who reported the matter to the RCIPS Professional Standards Unit and she was eventually persuaded to come forward.
Following Lynch and Marshal’s conviction, they were bailed until sentencing, which has been scheduled for 15 July.
The RCIPS said Thursday in response to CNS inquiries about Marshal’s potion with the police that he remained suspended from duty and the “Commissioner of Police is currently reviewing the jury verdict with a view to taking appropriate action”.
What exactly would the CoP need to review about the verdict before he takes “appropriate action”? What are the circumstances that would allow the officer in question to remain employed by the RCIPS?
Wow. He should be dismissed straight away once the conviction was imposed
No. He should have been dismissed immediately the prosecutors determined there was enough evidence to charge him!
That’s nothing. Perhaps CNS can confirm but I believe certain expatriate prison officers caught smuggling drugs into prison months ago, are still employed. If Franz is aware of this and is permitting it he is unfit to run the civil service. We screw up the easy stuff. Imagine how bad the complicated stuff is.
Wow- If he was employed at any other Company here in Cayman
he would have been fired long time.
Yeah, but he works for the Jamaican Employment Bureau (otherwise known as the Law Enforcement Branch of our world class civil service).
When you have these types of people in the Firearms Unit, you have a problem.
Martyn Roper missing in action again.
No he is at a PPM knights of the round table meeting!
Deport the pr!ck, we don’t want clowns like this around.
RCIPS is one of the biggest drains on the public purse.
In the history of law enforcement, never has so little been achieved with so much.
Sounds correct to me. Wait until the sentence is imposed.
Right to family life too no doubt ? The Jamaicanization of Cayman continues full speed ahead unabated!
Hello Commissioner? You there? When are you going to start being serious about the crime problem?
He not Caymanian so he got rights ! Remember what Baines said the RCIPs must reflect the diversity of the Community. We got many of his kind here so the police commissioner hands are tied Let me therefore remind unnah all our police prison legal department and judicial services and most of government now. We run tings here in Cayman!. Finally but not least our political infrastructure is inundated now with their political style and supporters. What a mess Cayman is in ?
Your statement of “we run tings here in Cayman” is an illusion. Run the asylum maybe, even the politicians don’t run things, they’re operated just like puppets by you know who. Seems to me like Caymanians by birth do not run things. Prove me wrong.
Well, I guess the Commissioner of Police is following the precedent set by the Cayman Islands toy “Parliament” – that a person convicted of a criminal offence is still regarded as a fit and proper for the position of Speaker of the House!!
As always RCIP slow, retroactive and useless ….